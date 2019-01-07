There was a whole lot going on at last night’s Golden Globes, and the entire ceremony was one big, emotional, Gaga-shaped roller coaster, so you’d be forgiven for not paying all that much attention to the commercial breaks. However, that does mean you may have missed a huge revelation arriving fresh from Westeros, in the form of a brand new, never-before-seen clip from the new season of Game of Thrones.

With just three months to go until the eighth and final season begins, the first official footage from the upcoming episodes has been shared, and it certainly does not disappoint. The clip teases the highly anticipated first meeting between Daenerys Targaryen and Sansa Stark, when the mother of dragons arrives at Winterfell with bae, Jon Snow, at her side. Just...no one mention the incest, alright?

The encounter might sound like the girl power moment you’ve been dreaming of but, in typical Game of Thrones style, it’s intense to say the least. It seems as though Sansa is less than impressed by a Targaryen arrival in her 'hood.

Clearly pissed by the whole situation, Sansa can be heard saying: "Winterfell is yours, your grace.” You might also spot Brienne of Tarth watching over Lady Stark in the background, and good ol’ Ser Jorah Mormont, creeping on his his Khaleesi alongside Jon. It's frosty, it's icy, and winter is definitely coming.



ICYMI, Entertaiment Weekly did reveal back in November that we could expect the final season to open with a Sansa and Daenerys face-off, plus a whole lot of nostalgia. "Season 8 opens at Winterfell with an episode that contains plenty of callbacks to the show’s pilot,” the outlet reported. “Instead of King Robert’s procession arriving, it’s Daenerys and her army. What follows is a thrilling and tense intermingling of characters—some of whom have never previously met, many who have messy histories—as they all prepare to face the inevitable invasion of the Army of the Dead."

Getty Images

The Stark sisters amicably joining forces with Dany is categorically the conclusion we all deserve, but will inevitably not get, and I'm already mad about it.