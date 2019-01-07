In a surprising upset, Lady Gaga didn't win Best Performance By An Actress in a Motion Picture at the 2019 Golden Globes for her role in A Star Is Born. (She did, however, win Best Original Song for "Shallow.") Instead, Glenn Close took home the award for her role in The Wife, which was also incredibly well-deserved. Nicole Kidman of Destroyer, Melissa McCarthy of Can You Ever Forgive Me?, and Rosamund Pike of A Private War were also nominated in the category.

Everybody knew Gaga could sing (obviously, she's one of the best vocalists of our time), but her acting debut for her role as Ally—a waitress and singer-songwriter who makes it big after meeting country music singer Jackson Maine (Cooper) in a drag bar—was an unexpected, heartbreaking joy.

When Gaga didn't win, she still showed her support for Close. Twitter, on the other hand, immediately had some...thoughts about the loss. See the best, most hilarious reactions below.

I WAITED 4 HOURS FOR LADY GAGA NOT TO WIN BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA?!?! #GoldenGIobes pic.twitter.com/w92IHCNIG9 — Sarah Litvin (@LaSarah2013) January 7, 2019

Who do you think is more shocked Lady Gaga didn’t win... All of America or Glenn Close? #GoldenGIobes — Tara Soudbaksh (@TaraSoud) January 7, 2019

Glenn Close stopping by Lady Gaga's table to whisper, "nice try." — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) January 7, 2019

I did not just waste two hours of my life to watch Lady Gaga get snubbed oh my GOD. pic.twitter.com/HSUS5Joic4 — Josh (@MinickJosh) January 7, 2019

Me when Lady Gaga didn’t win the golden globe: pic.twitter.com/6cW6FsFaze — Lauren (@Laurparkerr) January 7, 2019

Hi yes I would like to request a refund of my time for staying up past my bedtime just to see Lady Gaga not accept the award for best actress. #GoldenGIobes — Laura Nolan (@itslauranolan) January 7, 2019

Glenn Close and I had the same expression when they didn't call Lady Gaga's name #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/my5u1A5Eei — Matt Demers (@MrHollywoodMD) January 7, 2019

Lady Gaga to the 99 people who didn’t believe in her. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/euyI3qSeF8 — Mark S. Luckie (@marksluckie) January 7, 2019

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE