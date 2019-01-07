In a surprising upset, Lady Gaga didn't win Best Performance By An Actress in a Motion Picture at the 2019 Golden Globes for her role in A Star Is Born. (She did, however, win Best Original Song for "Shallow.") Instead, Glenn Close took home the award for her role in The Wife, which was also incredibly well-deserved. Nicole Kidman of Destroyer, Melissa McCarthy of Can You Ever Forgive Me?, and Rosamund Pike of A Private War were also nominated in the category.
Everybody knew Gaga could sing (obviously, she's one of the best vocalists of our time), but her acting debut for her role as Ally—a waitress and singer-songwriter who makes it big after meeting country music singer Jackson Maine (Cooper) in a drag bar—was an unexpected, heartbreaking joy.
When Gaga didn't win, she still showed her support for Close. Twitter, on the other hand, immediately had some...thoughts about the loss. See the best, most hilarious reactions below.
