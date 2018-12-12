Gwendoline Christie Teased the Final Season of Game of Thrones With a Few Tantalizing Details

File this under amazing and also terrible: At the premiere of Welcome to Marwen, Gwendoline Christie shared a few (non-spoilery!) details about the last season of Game of Thrones to E! News—and they're not great. The actor says that the sci-fi fantasy series is going to finish up in a big way, and it's totally going to wreck fans. This, just after we got a trailer that didn't tell us much, but teased big things to come for the show's release date in April 2019.

According to Christie, who wouldn't get specific on whether we'd see character deaths, "You're going to need therapy." She added, "I think just the show ending is going to send all of the world into professional help." That doesn't sound reassuring.

Christie's been vocal about the show in the past, calling it a game-changer for female characters: "I think putting women to the fore is what has changed the platform for television now."

Apparently Christie is going to watch the series from the beginning (stars! They're just like me!) and talked about the impact the ending will have on her fellow GoT actors. "We're all emotional about the fact that this is the end, and this is the end of something incredibly significant for all of us, and it's been a truly incredible thing to be a part of."

Christie herself has had a huge couple of months. The actor is making waves not just for her acting (she's also in Star Wars, so she's winning every nerd's heart) but also her style: she walked the Miu Miu runway last month.

We also just got a promise from George R.R. Martin that he will finish the last books in his famous series, totally, seriously, even though it's been seven years since he started working on The Winds of Winter. I'm a big fan of Christie—so, please, please don't kill her off? Please?

