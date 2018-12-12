image
Today's Top Stories
1
Meghan Markle Just Wore Dark Nail Polish
image
2
These Organizing Apps Will Boost Your Productivity
image
3
Study Finds Women-Led Movies Make More Money
MCX120118_129
4
Why Is It So Hard Making Friends as an Adult?
image
5
The 'Big Little Lies' Guide to Monterey, CA

Gwendoline Christie Teased the Final Season of Game of Thrones With a Few Tantalizing Details

image
Getty ImagesJerod Harris

File this under amazing and also terrible: At the premiere of Welcome to Marwen, Gwendoline Christie shared a few (non-spoilery!) details about the last season of Game of Thrones to E! News—and they're not great. The actor says that the sci-fi fantasy series is going to finish up in a big way, and it's totally going to wreck fans. This, just after we got a trailer that didn't tell us much, but teased big things to come for the show's release date in April 2019.

According to Christie, who wouldn't get specific on whether we'd see character deaths, "You're going to need therapy." She added, "I think just the show ending is going to send all of the world into professional help." That doesn't sound reassuring.

Christie's been vocal about the show in the past, calling it a game-changer for female characters: "I think putting women to the fore is what has changed the platform for television now."

Apparently Christie is going to watch the series from the beginning (stars! They're just like me!) and talked about the impact the ending will have on her fellow GoT actors. "We're all emotional about the fact that this is the end, and this is the end of something incredibly significant for all of us, and it's been a truly incredible thing to be a part of."

Christie herself has had a huge couple of months. The actor is making waves not just for her acting (she's also in Star Wars, so she's winning every nerd's heart) but also her style: she walked the Miu Miu runway last month.

image
Getty Images

We also just got a promise from George R.R. Martin that he will finish the last books in his famous series, totally, seriously, even though it's been seven years since he started working on The Winds of Winter. I'm a big fan of Christie—so, please, please don't kill her off? Please?

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones
A New 'GoT' Trailer Just Dropped
image
Unexpected News about 'Game of Thrones' Prequel
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Joe Jonas Shares Intimate Photo of Sophie Turner
image Prince Harry Attends an Event With Pal Tom Hardy
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Michelle Obama Writes Letter to Her Younger Self
image Meghan Markle Is the Most Googled Person in 2018
image The Best Royal Moments of 2018
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex What's Up With This Waxwork Of Meghan and Harry?
image Just Duchess Meghan Markle in a GIF Photobooth
image J.Lo is Totally Chill About The Engagement Rumors
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - November 12, 2018 See Chrissy Teigen's Dad's New Tattoo of Her Face
image Sarah Hyland Opens Up About Chronic Illness