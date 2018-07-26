Beyonce and Jay-Z "On the Run II" Tour Opener - Cardiff
'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Release Date Is Closer Than You Thought

Winter is coming.

Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones
HBO

The countdown has begun for discovering the fate of Westeros—and the final ever season of Game of Thrones is closer than you may have thought. HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys announced Wednesday that the hugely anticipated season 8 will air in early 2019, so that gives you around six months to mentally prepare yourself.

It was previously only known that the last installment of HBO’s epic series would arrive at *~some point~* next year, so the clarification given at the Television Critics Association’s press tour has been welcomed by GoT fans. Thanks to a hint from Maisie Williams, it's widely presumed that the air date for season 8 has been unofficially penciled in for March/April, if you're looking for more definite dates.

It’s not all great news for iron throne obsessors, however. Hold on to your ice dragons because, aside from sharing the great news about season 8, Bloys did also shoot down the reports that a Game of Thrones prequel is set to begin shooting this October. Instead, he stated that filming won’t even vaguely begin until next year, with the project still searching for the perfect director first.

A press release recently revealed that the new project will take place "thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones... from the horrifying secrets of Westeros's history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East, to the Starks of legend... it's not the story we think we know."

The end is alarmingly in sight for Daenerys, Sansa, Jon and the rest of the gang. The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is confirmed to be the shortest yet, with just six episodes being made to somehow wrap up the millions of unsolved plot threads that are currently still keeping us all hanging. Who really knows how that’s even possible, but LOL, typical Game of Thrones, huh?

