Colton Underwood's time as The Bachelor may have just begun, but the cast of women vying for his heart is really what we, the people, can't stop talking about. While we're still waiting to hear if this season will focus on anything other than Underwood's virginity and whether it will remain intact at the end of the season, one contestant has the audience buzzing: Demi Burnett.

Her backstory and personality indicate that Demi's not going anywhere any time soon: Even Chris Harrison said she's a contestant to look out for during the Bachelor contestant announcement on Facebook Live. "She's definitely one to watch. She comes out of the limo on fire. She is bold," Harrison said.

Considering she was all over the trailer for the season, this girl that's "hot-doggin' for Colton" is here to stay. Here's what we know about Burnett so far.

Her personal life is fascinating.

Demi is from rural Texas, and describes herself as a "super bubbly, outgoing, sassy, country girl." Her love for the country life runs deep—her ABC biography even details that "she loves ATVing, fishing and watching WWE. She can also drive a stick shift." A stick shift! Can't tell Demi nothing.

Burnett was in Zeta Tau Alpha sorority at the university she attended, and she’s a fan of musicians Nicki Minaj, Eminem, Lil Wayne and Drake. Her favorite movies, per Facebook, are Dear John, The Sandlot and Despicable Me 3, and she also loves Jersey Shore and Game of Thrones.

In the first episode, audiences learned that Burnett's mom, Tina Jean Jordan, is currently in federal prison for embezzlement. Good news, though: Jordan was released from prison in November, so if things work out well, Colton may get to meet Burnett's mom.



There's been some controversy over her job.

Much of the discussion surrounding Burnett has involved some inconsistencies regarding her career. Her ABC bio says she works as an interior designer, but Demi doesn't have any public information on her Instagram or Facebook promoting her work as an interior designer.

Reality Steve lists Demi's career as an actress/model and shared her ExploreTalent profile, where she notes her interest in being cast in TV shows, music videos, films, commercials, and reality TV. Her ABC biography also lists one of her "fun facts" as "One item on her bucket list is to be the first petite Victoria's Secret Angel — with an entourage known as the 'Demi Angels.'" If you're suspicious, I don't blame you.

She may have gotten some reality TV advice: At the beginning of January, Burnett was spotted hanging out with Big Brother, Ex on the Beach, and The Challenge star Paulie Calafiore, Us Weekly reported. Calafiore is known in Bachelor Nation as the ex-boyfriend of Danielle Maltby from Nick Viall's Bachelor season and Bachelor in Paradise, and to say Danielle and Paulie's breakup was messy is putting it rather lightly. (He allegedly cheated on her with his Challenge costar Cara Maria Sorbello. You can find a good explanation of the drama here.)

Before you start thinking this is a spoiler and Demi clearly hasn't won Colton's heart, it's less nefarious than that. Apparently, Demi wanted to pick Paulie's brain because she was worried about her own edit during the time on The Bachelor, so she went to one of the most disliked men in reality TV history. "Paulie understands that he's the ultimate villain on TV right now," an insider told Us Weekly. "He knows that people see him a certain way, but ultimately, he's always there to help people if they want to chat."

Stay tuned to find out if Demi wins Colton's heart!

