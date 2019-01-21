Chrissy Teigen Has SO Many Thoughts and Questions About Modern Dating

Look: Modern dating is hard. Really, really hard. The nuances of online apps, the constant potential for ghosting, the strange and bizarre interactions that can sometimes result? Chrissy Teigen has a lot of empathy for her single fans who are trying to do it, and she got into a hilarious Twitter conversation about it last night where she asked her most pressing questions.

She started things off with one of her famous non-sequiters. "I haven't dated for a long, long time but are guys really pulling the 'let's be exclusive' thing 6 months into dating like what, I have been exclusive what the f—k have you been," she wondered aloud to her 10 million followers. Hilarity ensued.

I haven't dated for a long, long time but are guys really pulling the "let's be exclusive" thing 6 months into dating like what, I have been exclusive what the fuck have you been — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2019

Her fans were quick to share their stories of dating disasters: lack of commitment, ghosting, you name it. And one particularly bad tattoo:

wow are those beats by dre https://t.co/T0YoMQ8vzX — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2019

Chrissy was in awe, and extremely grateful she wasn't dating anymore:

oh man these stories. I don't know how you guys are out there dating now. god bless you on your journey — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2019

She also gave a little insight into her and John Legend's relationship. Basically, she apparently bypasses the whole "are we official" conversation by just kind of moving in with her boyfriends, which is apparently what happened with her and John:

I didn't date much. I moved in with people. like hello, I live here now. this is how John ended up in this situation — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2019

And joked that she and Legend were finally just making it official themselves, after a wedding, two babies, and many, many romantic vacations:

😂 12 years in and married "baby hey, I'm ready to be exclusive" https://t.co/jU4JKDmOb9 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2019

More cute and funny insight into the world's most relatable couple.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE