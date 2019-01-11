image
Today's Top Stories
1
Harry and Meghan's New Home Is Very Jane Austen
image
2
Our Editor's Favorite Workouts for 2019
image
3
Hair Color Trends You'll See Everywhere for Spring
image
4
The Sneakers We Need This Year
image
5
25 Celebs with Royal Blood

An Inflatable Unicorn and Hair Branches—Chrissy Teigen Shares More Hilarious Vacation Photos

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty ImagesJames Devaney

Chrissy Teigen just got back from a sweet warm-weather vacation filled with family fun and relaxation, and also where she might have accidentally ended up with thigh and butt hives, oops. (Chrissy debated actually sharing her butt hive photos, even putting it to a vote on Twitter—she really is master of the strategic overshare.) The model-author-actress might be back to real life, busily cooking with husband John Legend and playing with her kids Luna and Miles, but she's still giving us pictures and video from that magical time. And, per usual, they're comical and relatable.

Unicorn Pool Float
$29.99
SHOP IT

In the latest throwback post, Chrissy's sitting down, wearing what I think is actually just a towel (seen here, too, I think), while Luna rearranges the hot new accessory for spring—a branch filled with leaves—in her mom's hair. It's super sweet: Luna exclaims, "You look so beautiful!" then leans in to pet her mom's hair and gives her a kiss. Chrissy exclaims, "I love it!" You heard it here first, people. Hair branches are the newest lewk.

View this post on Instagram

💕

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

In yet another hilarious set of posts, Chrissy gives us the most perfect vacation shot ever, with pals Jen Atkin (stylist) and Meghan Mackenzie (talent agent) floating along effortlessly in an inflatable unicorn:

And then, because she's Chrissy, she gave us a behind-the-scenes look at what it took to get that shot, in which the ladies are awkwardly trying to position themselves, not end up in the water, and hold on for dear life, all while potentially yelling at each other:

View this post on Instagram

BTS: UNICORN

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on


In the comments, Chrissy told us that the reason there's no sound on the video is because we really don't want to hear the things coming out of their mouths. No, Chrissy, I really do. Swearing Chrissy Teigen might be my favorite Chrissy.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - March 1, 2016
Chrissy Teigen Saw in 2019 Being Hit with Umbrella
image
The (Truly) Unfiltered Chrissy Teigen
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image How Sarah Hyland Coped With Suicidal Thoughts
image Meghan Markle Is the Perfect Smart Works Patron
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
25 Celebs with Royal Blood
image Mandy Moore Also Loves Target
image Let's Get to Know Ansel Elgort's Girlfriend
image Cardi B's Hair Is Double Ombré Pink Now
image Jamie Lynn Spears Put a 14-Year Rumor to Bed
image Meghan Markle Gets Four Royal Patronages Today
image Harry and Meghan's New Home Is Very Jane Austen
image Meghan Markle Was Invited to an Important Wedding