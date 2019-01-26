In just three short months, Game of Thrones will return for its promised-to-be (/better be based on how long we've all been waiting) epic finale season.

In case you need a quick reminder given the painfully long gap between the show's seventh season finale and eighth season premiere, Game of Thrones is the one with the dragons and the shocking deaths and the people fighting for control of the Iron Throne to rule the Seven Kingdoms. Remember that show? Good.

Now that Thrones is posed to finally return for its long-awaited conclusion, the stars are making the rounds doing promotional interviews and dropping hints about what's to come. The latest cast member to hit the interview circuit is Lena Headey, who plays the vicious, love-to-hate fan favorite Cersei Lannister. Headey stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week to talk about the show. Here are some highlights from her talk:

On if the cast even gets all of the scripts and know all of the spoilers:

"They usually give us all of [the scripts], and if anyone says they don't flick to the end, they're lying. Cause I know we all do that. And then we have a big read through."

On what she was thinking while she filmed her final scene as Cersei:

"I was like, 'Well, it's been nine years. It's been amazing and I'm happy to go and find new things.'"

On her reaction Thrones creators, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss' touching goodbye speeches for the cast:

"I suddenly got really emotional at the end of trying to head down the stairs and they all rushed up and trapped me and then they gave this speech. It was really moving."

And finally, on why she's rooting for Cersei to win it all in the end:

"Someone has to."

Watch the full interview below: