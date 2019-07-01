The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 24 at 10 p.m. EST. You can watch it for free on MTV here.

Lauren Conrad won't be returning for the reboot, and neither will Kristin Cavallari and Lo Bosworth.

LC seems supportive of her former castmates, though she has yet to publicly comment on the show.

It should come as no surprise that Lauren Conrad won't be on The Hills: New Beginnings—the reboot of the original show that questioned everyone's trust in reality television. (In case you missed it, The Hills creators basically admitted the series wasn't real in the last episode almost a decade ago when the backdrop was taken down.) But still! That doesn't leave fans wondering any less about whether or not LC, the original star of the show before Kristin Cavallari replaced her in its sixth and final season, was approached to return for the reboot.

Frankie Delgado, one of the original cast members who also stars with his wife on the reboot, opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how Lauren probably feels about the show the second time around. "Lauren's a really close friend of Jennifer's. She's a sweetheart. I think she wants what's best for us. I think she's that kind of person. She wishes me the best," Delgado says. "I don't think she has anything against the show. I think...she's moved on to bigger and better things."

Another source told People in 2018, "She’s in a different place in her life. But she wants everyone to enjoy themselves. She wishes everyone the best.”

Lauren hasn't made an official comment about the The Hills: New Beginnings, but it's clear she was ready to move past the drama as soon as she left the show in 2009. Since then, she's started her own clothing line, LC Lauren Conrad, and has written nine (!) books. She's currently expecting her second child with her husband of almost five years, William Tell, and has a two-year-old son, Liam.

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres Monday, June 24 at 10 p.m. EST on MTV.



WATCH THE HILLS: NEW BEGINNINGS

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

