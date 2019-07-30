Laverne Cox became the first trans cover star of British Vogue when she appeared in the magazine's recently debuted September issue. What she didn't know, however, was just who'd selected her for the cover—one Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who guest-edited the issue. In fact, Laverne found out not long before the rest of us did, she told People, when a phone call with editor-in-chief Edward Enninful became a chat with the Duchess herself.

"I did not find that out until last week," she said. "Edward Enninful called me at 9:30 in the morning and he’s like, 'I have someone on the phone for you,' and it was the Duchess of Sussex." Unsurprisingly, Laverne said Meghan was "so lovely," adding, "She just thanked me for being an inspiration and to keep it up."

Becoming a Vogue cover star was "a dream come true," Laverne told People. "It’s been one of my biggest dreams and here it is." According to British Vogue, "The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness"—and who better for that brief than actor, producer, and LGBTQIA+ advocate Laverne Cox?



Here's a final sweet tidbit Laverne shared with People. She's been a fan of Meghan's long before she was a Duchess, as a keen viewer of Suits, in which Meghan played Rachel Zane. "I did tell her I had been a fan of Suits since the beginning—I had been a fan of hers since then. I just loved her on the show," Laverne told People. "She just said, 'Awww.' She seemed surprised." Cute!

