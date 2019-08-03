image
Gal Gadot Will Star in Showtime's Limited Series About Actress and Inventor Hedy Lamarr

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
    • Lamarr, who was once called "the most beautiful woman in the world," was also an accomplished inventor and held a patent on a frequency-hopping technology upon which modern-day Wi-Fi is predicated.
      • Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is set to play Lamarr in the series.

        Gal Gadot is gearing up to play a real-life wonder woman. The actress has been tapped to star in Showtime's upcoming limited series about the life of actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr, the network announced Friday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

        "The life of Hedy Lamarr was a truly fascinating one. She stood at the forefront of many issues that challenge women and our society today," Jana Winograde, co-president of Showtime Networks said of the project. "In Gal Gadot, we have found the transcendent actress to portray the deeply complex Lamarr. And with the award-winning talents of Sarah Treem and Warren Littlefield, this is going to be a special series."

        In addition to being an actress and renowned beauty (she was once called "the most beautiful woman in the world), Lamarr was an impressive inventor. In 1941, she patented a frequency-hopping technology that modern-day Wi-Fi is predicated upon. Like we said—a real-life wonder woman.

