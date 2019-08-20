Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are, lamentably, no strangers to online attacks, with Meghan in particular facing incessant racist abuse from the public and the British media. The latest excuse people seized on to condemn the couple? Their use of a private jet, which they took to Elton John's home in Nice, France. But Elton wasn't about to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex unfairly attacked on his watch, and took to Twitter to set the record straight.

Elton was close friends with Harry's mom, Princess Diana (he even performed "Candle in the Wind" at her funeral.) Naturally, he's close to Meghan and Harry, too, and attended their wedding last year. It was Diana's memory—specifically, the memory of the relentless paparazzi intrusion into her private life—that motivated Elton to invite the royal couple to his French vacation home, for a few precious days out of the spotlight.

Some were eager to brand Meghan and Harry hypocrites for flying on a private jet, citing their environmentalist stances, but thankfully, Elton stepped in to correct them. "I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week," he tweeted. "Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death."

"After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight," Elton continued. And to really shut the critics up? "To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint™," he added.

"I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis," the music icon finished. Tell them, Elton!

In fact, Elton wasn't the only major name to speak out in Meghan and Harry's defence. Ellen DeGeneres stepped up too, tweeting, "Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation. They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better."

Quick question to the Meghan and Harry haters: Seriously, is there anything they could do that you wouldn't feel the desperate urge to criticize?

