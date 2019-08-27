image
Today's Top Stories
1
Emma Stone Is Cruella de Vil
image
2
How Stitch Fix Revolutionized Shopping for Me
image
3
All the Times Meghan Markle Channeled Princess Di
Alternative Views - Life Ball 2019
4
Katie Holmes Is Living Her Best Fashion Life
image
5
Make Sure to Request These Songs at Your Wedding

Taylor Swift Calls Out the White House in VMAs Speech

*Checks watch sassily*

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
Jeff KravitzGetty Images

Taylor Swift just won her second award at tonight's Video Music Awards, taking home the Moon Man for "You Need to Calm Down" in the Video of the Year category. In her acceptance speech, she thanked her collaborators, many of whom shared the stage with her, as well as the fans who voted for her. The fact that this was a fan-voted award was especially meaningful, Swift explained, because it meant they liked the video, which contained several important points, all of which underlined the message of equality.

"At the end of the 'You Need to Calm Down' music video, there is a petition for the Equality Act which basically says we all deserve equal rights," Swift told the cheering crowd. "It now has half a million signatures which is five times the amount needed to get the White House to respond!" She then pretended to check her invisible watch, tapping it for effect, which caused the crowd to erupt in cheers and laughter. Twitter also exploded after she dropped the line, with fans absolutely shocked and excited that the singer called out President Trump in her speech.

"While we have so much to celebrate, we also have a great distance to go before everyone in this country is truly treated equally," Swift wrote in the change.org petition. "In excellent recent news, the House has passed the Equality Act, which would protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in their places of work, homes, schools, and other public accommodations. The next step is that the bill will go before the Senate." Here's hoping this VMAs moment helps further the cause.

Watch Taylor's full "You Need to Calm Down" video here:

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Clairenewsletter.

subscribe here

Related Story
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARDS-MTV-VMA
The Best Looks From the 2019 VMAs Red Carpet
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Video Music Awards 2019
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show Kaitlynn Carter Attended the VMAs with Miley
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Bella and Gigi Hadid Both Are Blondes at the VMAs
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show Camila and Shawn Had a Steamy VMAs Performance
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show Twitter Reacts to Missy Elliott's VMAs Performance
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show People Are Roasting Taylor Swift for Her VMAs Act
image Halsey Wore Rainbow Roots to the 2019 VMAs
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 26, 2019 Gigi and Bella Matched at the MTV VMAs
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Cutest Couples at the 2019 MTV VMAs
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Every Sheer Outfit at the 2019 VMAs
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Lizzo Is the Only Person Who Matters at the VMAs