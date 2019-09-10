image
Today's Top Stories
1
Tracee Ellis Ross Talks Curls
Jeremy Scott - Front Row - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
2
Every Celebrity Sitting Front Row at NYFW
image
3
Love Rom-Coms? Watch These 40 Classic Movies
image
4
The MC Beauty Guide: Los Angeles
Should I Become a Manager?
5
Is Turning Down a Managerial Role Career Sabotage?

Lili Reinhart Just Confirmed She's Back Together With Cole Sprouse By Calling Him Her Boyfriend

She casually slipped the news into an interview.

image
By Emily Dixon
2019 Comic-Con International - "Riverdale" Special Video Presentation And Q&A
Albert L. OrtegaGetty Images

Still unclear about the exact status of Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse's relationship? Fret no more! In a new interview with Coveteur, Lili made it very clear that the pair are officially together. And she did it in the most casual of ways: By calling Cole her boyfriend while discussing Halloween costumes.

"I think I’m leaning in towards a character for Halloween. I think I’m going to do it with my boyfriend, Cole. I don’t want to spoil it if it’s not going to happen, but it’s a TV duo," Lili said. See that? Boyfriend. Everything's fine, friends!

To get you all caught up: Reports began circulating in July that Lili and Cole had split. Then, a curveball, as both shared their very tactile W magazine cover on Instagram with a caption directly dismissing said reports. "BREAKING: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know shit," Lili wrote, while Cole went a little more intense with his: "UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of ‘reliable sources’ to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult."

For Cole's birthday, Lili wrote him a love poem (or in her words, a "sappy nighttime birthday poem") and posted it in an Instagram caption, which is about as clear as you can get without directly stating you're still dating someone. "I tried to find a poem that I could send to you. Because my words were failing me," she wrote. "No one else’s words could ever fit. They haven't known the fortune it is to love you."

So yes, now it's definitively confirmed: Lili and Cole are still going strong.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for theMarie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
image
Lili and Cole Comment on Breakup
image
What Lili Wrote to Cole for His Birthday
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Kate Middleton and Mary Berry Hung Out Together
image Kendall Jenner Partied in a Blazer and No Pants
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
ChefDance Park City 2017 - Night 2 Kaitlynn and Brody Confirmed They Weren't Married
World Premiere Of Warner Bros "The Sun Is Also A Star" - Arrivals Camila Mendes on Surviving Sexual Assault
image Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck on Co-Parenting
image A Complete Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron Timeline
image You Can Now Text Jennifer Lopez's Cell Phone
image Chrissy Teigen and Trump Are Fighting on Twitter
image Jennifer Lopez on the 'Hustlers' Oscar Buzz
image Priyanka Chopra Talked Missing the VMAs