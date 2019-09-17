Sounds like Chopra Jonas babies are very much on the cards, friends! Priyanka Chopra Jonas discussed her family's baby hopes at the Toronto Film Festival premiere of her new movie, The Sky is Pink, as E! News reports, telling reporters, "Kids are my favorite people." Asked directly whether she and Nick plan on having their own? Priyanka replied, "Hopefully."

The Sky is Pink, which stars Priyanka and Farhan Akhtar as parents desperately seeking treatment for their ill young daughter, got a rapturous reception from critics, by the way: According to E! News, viewers stood for a four minute standing ovation after the screening ended.

On the red carpet, Priyanka spoke about working with children on the movie. "We had a lot of babies in this movie, I'll tell you that... because the daughter ages so much," she said. "It was great. I mean, I love kids." She added, "Kids are my favorite people. I'd prefer their company over adults, actually. So it was amazing to be part of this movie."



Then the conversation turned to her own family, and when a reporter asked about whether she and Nick will have children, she replied, "Hopefully, if God blesses us with them."

Priyanka's spoken on the topic before, telling Vogue India, "Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list." And before that, she told InStyle, "My big endgame is creating a formidable career and legacy for myself, but at the same time I want to have moved something. I want my existence to have meant something. I want my kids to turn around and be like, 'Yeah, that was my mom.'"

Well, if the Toronto critics are anything to go by, it sounds like The Sky is Pink has certainly added to that formidable career.

