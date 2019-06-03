As a close friend to the Duchess of Sussex, Priyanka Chopra has called out the racist treatment that Meghan Markle has faced from the press since joining the royal family.



The actress told The Sunday Times that racism is an “obvious reason” for Meghan being a frequent target of cruel rumors and trolling.



Chopra, who attended the royal wedding in May 2018, went on to say that “if there’s anyone who can handle it, it’s her.”

Actress Priyanka Chopra has called out the “obvious” racist treatment of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, by the press. While the Duchess is currently enjoying the peace and privacy of maternity leave behind the closed doors of Frogmore Cottage, Priyanka, a close friend for several years, is speaking out to defend her—and she’s certainly not holding back.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the 36-year-old star turned her attention to the relentless rumors, criticism, and trolling that her long-time friend has faced as a result of her role in the royal family. Since Meghan and Harry first started dating back in 2016, the press attention towards the new mom of Archie has been constant, and increasingly invasive. As a result, Meghan avoids reading social media and other royal commentary at all costs.

In fact, in November of the same year, Harry was left with no choice but to issue an unprecedented statement defending his girlfriend. The Duke of Sussex described how Meghan had been “subject to a wave of abuse and harassment”, and condemned the “outright sexism” and “racial undertones.”

Speaking openly as a friend to Meghan about the media’s approach, Priyanka said: “I’ve seen that and it’s really unfortunate. But if there’s anyone who can handle it, it’s her.

“Of course it has to do with racism, it’s an obvious reason. But the beauty of Meg is that she’s been herself through all of this,” she added.

Going on to insist that royalty hasn’t changed her friend, Priyanka continued: “A lot of people got to know her after everything [once she started dating Harry], but I knew her before and she’s the same chick. Now that she’s got a real platform, she talks about the same things she always did. We spent hours speaking about the difference that influence and dialogue can make to the world before this whole thing happened, so what you see now is authentically her. She’s always been the girl wanting to move the needle.”

It’s so good to know that the Duchess has the right friends around her to call this stuff out on her behalf. Keep moving that needle, Meg.

