Kim Kardashian Lied About Her Age to Appear in a Tupac Video When She Was 14

And Kourtney featured too!

image
By Emily Dixon
71st Emmy Awards - Executive Arrivals
Alberto E. RodriguezGetty Images

If you're a dedicated consumer of all things Kim Kardashian, you've probably already seen most of her non-KUWTK media appearances, whether it's her occasional stint on The Simple Life or her cameo in 90210. Thus, I present you with a new and far greater challenge: Can you hunt down Kim Kardashian's teenage appearance in a Tupac music video?

As Entertainment Tonight reports, Kim revealed her early taste of the spotlight in an episode of best friend Jonathan Cheban's podcast, Foodgod OMFG! Asked to reveal something no one knows about her—no easy task, when she's one of the internet's most beloved subjects—she revealed her Tupac connection. "When I was 14. I was in a Tupac video. It was 1994. No one would ever know," Kim said. "

"First of all, we lied and said we were like 18 probably. I definitely looked 18," she added. "I didn’t even drive. I think it was for a soundtrack. I have to call Kourtney and find out." She didn't get to meet Tupac himself, however, telling Cheban, "He wasn't there."

View this post on Instagram

💫

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Here's where your task gets tricky, internet sleuths: Even Kim hasn't seen the footage. "We were walking down the runway like we were models. It wasn’t like we were in bikinis by the pool or anything like that. We were literally walking down a runway and it was Kim Stewart, me, Kourtney and maybe one or two other of our friends," she recalled.

"We definitely didn’t tell our parents," Kim continued. "I never saw it ever come out and I was like bracing myself to tell my dad that I did this Tupac video."

XXL speculated that the video could be "All About U," but Kim quickly shot that suggestion down on Twitter. Can the internet unearth a fleeting cameo in a music video that might not have even been released? Honestly, wilder things have happened.

