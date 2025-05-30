Kylie Jenner's Knicks Game Outfit Pairs Rare Vintage Pieces and a $54,000 Cartier Watch
Just a casual date night 'fit.
When you're a billionaire beauty mogul and one of the most famous people on earth, no occasion is too small. So when Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, sat down in their front-row Knicks vs. Pacers seats on Thursday, May 29 (the Knicks won, BTW), it was a whole fashion event.
While the rest of the crowd was dressed in basketball jerseys, jeans, and NBA-branded baseball caps, Jenner was outfitted almost entirely in rare archival designer pieces—all in the team's signature colors, of course.
From afar, Jenner kept her court-side uniform consistent with her past date nights. She wore another plain white top and leather pants, with her vintage, croc skin Dior shoulder bag—her standard attire for such events.
Though she usually goes for a tank top style, Jenner changed things up by reaching for a cropped baby tee instead. The Kardashians star also added several never-before-seen outfit additions to give her look just the right amount of flare.
Jenner wore an archival Jean Paul Gaultier leather racing jacket in a vibrant shade of Knicks-orange over top of her look and finished with a pair of vintage pointed-toe Chanel mules in ivory leather.
The ensemble caused something of a matching moment with Chalamet, who likewise wore an orange jacket. He, however, paired his with a blue-and-orange striped button-down, dark-wash jeans, and Timberlands—his own game day uniform.
No billionaire outfit is complete without a bit of bling, so Jenner scored more points with her favorite five-figure Cartier watch (a date night favorite shared by Taylor Swift). She sported her usual $54,000 yellow gold and pavé diamond timepiece, rounding out her fit with a bit of high-end sparkle.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
