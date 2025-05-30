When you're a billionaire beauty mogul and one of the most famous people on earth, no occasion is too small. So when Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, sat down in their front-row Knicks vs. Pacers seats on Thursday, May 29 (the Knicks won, BTW), it was a whole fashion event.

While the rest of the crowd was dressed in basketball jerseys, jeans, and NBA-branded baseball caps, Jenner was outfitted almost entirely in rare archival designer pieces—all in the team's signature colors, of course.

From afar, Jenner kept her court-side uniform consistent with her past date nights. She wore another plain white top and leather pants, with her vintage, croc skin Dior shoulder bag—her standard attire for such events.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet watch the Indiana Pacers play the New York Knicks on May 29. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though she usually goes for a tank top style, Jenner changed things up by reaching for a cropped baby tee instead. The Kardashians star also added several never-before-seen outfit additions to give her look just the right amount of flare.

Jenner wore an archival Jean Paul Gaultier leather racing jacket in a vibrant shade of Knicks-orange over top of her look and finished with a pair of vintage pointed-toe Chanel mules in ivory leather.

Jenner wore a vintage Gaultier racing jacket, styled with leather pants. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The ensemble caused something of a matching moment with Chalamet, who likewise wore an orange jacket. He, however, paired his with a blue-and-orange striped button-down, dark-wash jeans, and Timberlands—his own game day uniform.

She matched with Chalamet, who also wore orange outerwear. (Image credit: Getty Images)

No billionaire outfit is complete without a bit of bling, so Jenner scored more points with her favorite five-figure Cartier watch (a date night favorite shared by Taylor Swift). She sported her usual $54,000 yellow gold and pavé diamond timepiece , rounding out her fit with a bit of high-end sparkle.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors