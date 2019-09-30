As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal tour continues, Meghan Markle’s feminism has remained at the forefront. Case in point? Her Skype call Sunday to the Nalikule College of Education in Lilongwe, Malawi, where she spoke with women who went to school with assistance from the Campaign for Female Education, or CAMFED. Prince Harry traveled to Malawi to visit the school while Meghan remained in Cape Town, South Africa with Archie, before heading to Johannesburg—but the Duchess found a way to be present for an issue so close to her heart.

On the Sussex Royal Instagram account, the royals shared a video of members of the CAMFED alumni network, known as CAMA, greeting Meghan with song (and Meghan dancing in response). The caption explained the impact of the nonprofit, which is supported by the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust: “These CAMA women are part of a major network across Africa, which has 140,000 members and 17,500 in Malawi alone. These positive female role models, leaders and entrepreneurs, are working to lift their communities out of poverty. Money distributed by CAMA goes directly to each of their alumni, who then use their own resources to support another three children to attend school.”

According to Metro, Meghan told the CAMA members, "We’re just so proud as president and vice-president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust that we can support you in everything that you do because we cannot begin to express how valuable and vital that work is, we’re just incredibly proud to be part of it."

"I wish I could be with you," the Duchess continued. "We’re in South Africa right now—Archie’s taking a nap. I’m with you in spirit."

Angie Murimirwa, CAMFED’s executive director for Africa, told the Duchess, “Since you yourself were a young girl you have advocated for women as equal beings with the power to make lasting change, and I know this is something you will instil in Archie,” according to a post on the organization’s Instagram account.

“I always think of a saying in my local language, Shona: ‘Chinonzi rasa ndechirimumaoko kwete muropa,’” she continued. “It means ‘You can only be told to throw away what is in your hands, not what is in your blood.’ The fact that you care, that you advocate, that you shine a light on this and always have done, means so much.”



Last Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex met with female change-makers in Cape Town, as the BBC reports, including anti-apartheid activist Sophia Williams-De Bruyn, the last living leader of the 1956 Women's March, and Dr. Mamphela Ramphele, anti-apartheid activist, doctor, and former World Bank managing director.

Meghan went on to share a powerful Instagram post, writing that it had "weighed heavily on [her] heart" to see "countless violations against women" in South Africa before beginning the royal tour. "Issues of gender inequality affect women throughout the world, independent of race, color, creed, or socioeconomic background. In the last week I’ve met with women from all walks of life—religious leaders such as the first female rabbi in Capetown, grassroots leaders in Nyanga at Mbokodo, community activists, parliamentarians, and so many more," she said.



"In sitting down with these forward thinkers, it was abundantly clear—it is not enough to simply hope for a better future; the only way forward is 'hope in action,'" the Duchess continued. "I’m eager to spend the next few days in South Africa continuing to learn, listen and absorb the resilience and optimism I’ve felt here."

