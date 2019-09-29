Meghan Markle Says It's Not Enough to "Simply Hope for a Better Future" for Gender Equality

During her royal tour of Africa, Meghan Markle has focused much of her attention on women's issues and gender inequality.

On Saturday night, the Duchess of Sussex shared a personal message on the topic on the official Sussex Royal Instagram.

In her post, Meghan called for real action toward solving the issue of gender inequality. "It is not enough to simply hope for a better future," she wrote. "The only way forward is 'hope in action.'"

Meghan Markle is calling for action to solve gender inequality.

The issue has been a focus for the Duchess of Sussex during her royal tour of Africa and, on Saturday night, she shared a personal message on the topic on the Sussex Royal Instagram.

In her post, which highlighted some of the important conversations she's had with women and thought leaders in South Africa, Meghan called for action to solve the problem of gender inequality.

"It is not enough to simply hope for a better future," she wrote. "The only way forward is 'hope in action.'"

Read her entire post on the subject below:

"On Thursday we convened a meeting of minds — a group of women ranging from a legendary anti-apartheid activist, female parliamentarians, professors, educators and policy makers to discuss the rights of women in South Africa. In the lead up to this tour it weighed heavily on my heart to see the countless violations against women, and I wanted to spend my time on the ground learning about the situation at hand.



One of the guests, Sophia Williams-De Bruyn was just 18 years old when in 1956 she led 20,000 women to march on the Union Buildings in Pretoria in protest of apartheid pass laws. She is the last living leader of the march, and today, a symbol of those who fight for fundamental human rights — For her it is simple — she fights for what is right.



Issues of gender inequality affect women throughout the world, independent of race, color, creed, or socioeconomic background. In the last week I’ve met with women from all walks of life — religious leaders such as the first female rabbi in Capetown, grassroots leaders in Nyanga at Mbokodo, community activists, parliamentarians, and so many more.



In sitting down with these forward thinkers, it was abundantly clear — it is not enough to simply hope for a better future; the only way forward is 'hope in action.' I’m eager to spend the next few days in South Africa continuing to learn, listen and absorb the resilience and optimism I’ve felt here." -Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex

YES. To all of this.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here