While on a promotional tour for her new book with daughter Chelsea Clinton, The Book of Gutsy Women, Hillary Clinton addressed one of the U.K.'s biggest current scandals: the racist media bullying of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. Speaking to the Sunday Times, both Hillary and Chelsea Clinton supported Meghan's lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday, while condemning the treatment the Duchess has received from the British press.

Hillary told the newspaper, "I’m a huge Meghan Markle fan," adding, "I do want to say that the way she’s been treated is inexplicable." Asked if she thought the media treatment of Meghan was the result of racism, Hillary said, "I think if the explanation is that she’s biracial, then shame on everybody," adding that racism is "certainly part of it."

Chelsea Clinton also supported the Duchess of Sussex, saying, "I also think it’s because she proudly had a career first and has a voice that she thankfully continues to use. Anyone who has the temerity to break the mould of what has previously been established and expected often, unfortunately, receives criticism and bile that I don’t understand."

"We’ve seen this pattern repeatedly. I don’t know her, but as someone who respects her, I’m so grateful that she persists, and is unbowed, and is doing work she feels called to do. And also isn’t willing to be bullied," Chelsea said. Of Meghan's lawsuit, she stressed, "You have to do what you feel is right."



Kim Kardashian also spoke out in favor of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex this week, while appearing at the Armenia Technology Convention in Yerevan. "I think that everyone makes their own choices and decisions," Kim said, when asked about Meghan and Harry. "And I think that, like I said, no one's gonna be perfect. I'm not, they’re not. I don't know who is."

"I still love and value the fact they bring such attention to such important movements that need to happen and things that they're really passionate about," Kim continued. "They're still changing the world."

