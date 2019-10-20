Prince Harry Says It Would Be "Amazing" If He, Meghan, and Archie Could Move to Africa

In Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, the documentary about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent tour of Africa, Harry opens up abut his family's desire to leave England for Africa.

Prince Harry and the rest of the Sussex family are ready for a big change—as in a "pack up and move to Africa" sized change.

Harry discussed their desire to relocate in Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, the documentary about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent tour of Africa which airs on ITV tonight in the UK (and on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC in the U.S.).

"I don’t know where we could live in Africa at the moment," Harry explains in the documentary, according to The Sunday Times. "We’ve just come from Cape Town. That would be an amazing place for us to be able to base ourselves."

This isn't t he first time there's been talk of Harry and Meghan relocating to Africa. Earlier this year, the Sunday Times reported that Buckingham Palace was looking into the possibility of the couple moving abroad.

Sadly, the move isn't happening—at least not any time soon.

"With all the problems that are going on there, I just don’t see how we would be able to," Harry added. "I think it would be a very hard place to live when you know what’s going on — but, then again, you’re sort of slightly disconnected from it."

Even if they don't officially move to the continent, however, Harry made it clear that Africa will always be a big part of the Sussex family's lives.

"The rest of our lives, especially our life’s work, will be predominantly focused on Africa, on conservation . . . there’s a lot of things to be done. There’s a lot of problems here, but there’s huge potential for solutions."

