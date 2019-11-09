Prince William Told Olivia Colman He Does Not Watch 'The Crown'

During a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Olivia Colman described her first meeting with Prince William.

Colman plays Will's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in Seasons 3 and 4 of Netflix's hit historical drama The Crown.

The actress said that the encounter "didn't go very well" and that William gave her a "firm no" when she asked if he had seen The Crown.

Prince William is definitely not a fan of The Crown.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show airing on Friday night,

"It didn't go very well," Colman explained, according to Hello!. "I met Prince William at a dinner, and he asked what I was doing at the moment before he quickly added, ‘Actually, I know what you're doing.' I was so excited and asked, ‘Have you watched it?' His answer was a firm, ‘No.'"

Still, Colman had nothing but nice things to say about William after the meeting. "He was very charming and very lovely," she said.

