image
Today's Top Stories
1
Now You Can Smell Exactly Like a Kardashian Sister
image
2
How This Rapper-Turned-Politician Does It All
image
3
These Strapless Bras Are Worth the Money. Promise
image
4
Sephora's Major Beauty Insider Event Is Here
image
5
Alanis Talks Fleabag and Fighting the Patriarchy

Prince William Told Olivia Colman He Does Not Watch 'The Crown'

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • During a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Olivia Colman described her first meeting with Prince William.
    • Colman plays Will's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in Seasons 3 and 4 of Netflix's hit historical drama The Crown.
      • The actress said that the encounter "didn't go very well" and that William gave her a "firm no" when she asked if he had seen The Crown.

        Prince William is definitely not a fan of The Crown.

        Since the biographical drama premiered in 2016, royal fans have been left to wonder which members of The Firm—if any. Olivia Colman, who is set to play Queen Elizabeth II in Seasons 3 and 4 of the Netflix series, revealed that William is not on that list.

        During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show airing on Friday night,

        "It didn't go very well," Colman explained, according to Hello!. "I met Prince William at a dinner, and he asked what I was doing at the moment before he quickly added, ‘Actually, I know what you're doing.' I was so excited and asked, ‘Have you watched it?' His answer was a firm, ‘No.'"

        Still, Colman had nothing but nice things to say about William after the meeting. "He was very charming and very lovely," she said.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        Young People And The Performing Arts - reception
        Helen Mirren Forgot Royal Etiquette with the Queen
        image
        Emilie Clarke Awkwardly Meets Prince William
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        The Queen And Members Of The Royal Family Attend The Annual Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance Harry and Meghan Reunite With William and Kate
        Young People And The Performing Arts - reception Helen Mirren Forgot Royal Etiquette with the Queen
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa Copy Harry & Meghan's Tour of Africa for $7,395
        Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit The East Midlands The Queen Is Grateful for Kate Amid Feud Rumors
        image Emilie Clarke's Awkwardly Meets Prince William
        The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa Baby Archie Has Two Teeth and Is Already Crawling
        image
        Charles and Camilla Through the Years
        image Kate Middleton Had a Secret Night Out
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend WellChild Awards How Meghan Got Prince Harry to Open Up About Diana
        image How Prince Harry Let a Young Flirty Fan Down Easy