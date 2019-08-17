image
'The Crown' Star Olivia Colman Once Accidentally Met Queen Elizabeth in Real Life

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • Olivia Colman, the actress starring as Queen Elizabeth in Season 3 of The Crown, met the monarch once in real life.
    • In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress explained that she met the Queen by accident.
      • Season three of The Crown premieres on Netflix in November.

        Olivia Colman is taking center stage as Queen Elizabeth in the upcoming third season of Netflix's royal drama The Crown.

        The actress knows, obviously, that there's a lot of pressure attached to playing a living icon like the Queen, but she has met her onscreen alter ego in real life. By accident, but still.

        In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Olivia described her encounter with the British monarch and it's hilariously wonderful.

        In Olivia's own words:

        "I have accidentally met the Queen. It was at a British Film Institute gathering to raise the profile of British [independent films]. We suddenly found ourselves, 200 people, in a big queue. I thought maybe we were going in to have some food. I hadn’t read the order of the day. [I] looked around the corner, and there was the queen and Prince Philip, and went, ‘Oh! Oh no! I don’t know what to do!'
        "A gentleman with epaulettes said, 'Don’t overdo it, little bow, and you say, Your Majesty, and Your Royal Highness, and go. Make it as swift as possible and go.' I managed to remember what to say, sort of sticky-handed and bit sort of stumbly. That was it!"

        Perfection. See Olivia's turn as Elizabeth when The Crown Season 3 premieres on Netflix on Sunday, November 17.

