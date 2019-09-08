The third season of Netflix's hit royal bio-drama The Crown hasn't even premiered yet and we're already getting new intel about Season 4. Praise the TV spoiler gods. Here's everything we know so far about The Crown Season 4.

Release Date

There's no word yet on when The Crown's fourth season will premiere. Season 3 drops this November and Seasons 1 and 2 dropped in November 2016 and December 2017, respectively, so a November/December 2020 release date seems possible.

Filming

According to a recent casting announcement tweet from Netflix, Season 4 is in production as of September 2019, but not much else is known about the filming locations and schedule just yet.

The Crown's creator, Peter Morgan, revealed in early 2018 that Seasons 3 and 4 were being filmed back-to-back.

"We’re doing them back-to-back. I’m writing them all at the moment," he said. "We’ve got Olivia, which is fantastic, and now we’re just embarking on the process of casting."

Cast

In keeping with the trend set with the series' first two seasons, the principle cast are playing their characters for at least two seasons, meaning we can expect to see Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, and the rest of the key players return as their characters in Season 4.

The fourth season will also add some new cast members. Notably, Emma Corrin who is set to play Lady Diana Spencer, Prince Charles' first wife, will have a large role in Season 4 (she's rumored to make her official debut at the tail end of Season 3).

Netflix has also confirmed that Gillian Anderson will join The Crown in Season 4 as Margaret Thatcher, Great Britain's first female prime minister.

"I am so excited to be joining the cast and crew of 'The Crown' and to have the opportunity to portray such a complicated and controversial woman," Gillian said in a tweet. "Thatcher was undoubtedly formidable but I am relishing exploring beneath the surface and dare I say, falling in love with the icon who, whether loved or despised, defined an era."

Gillian Anderson will play Margaret Thatcher in The Crown Season Four, now in production. pic.twitter.com/OVCO8o2bVk — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) September 7, 2019

Plot



While details about the plot of The Crown Season 4 haven't been explicitly revealed, we can guess at key plot points by looking to history. According to Variety, Season 3 will cover 1964-1976, but, if it's true that The Crown Season 3 ends with the introduction of Diana, it might extend as far as 1977, which is when she and Charles first met.

Seasons 1 and 2 covered Queen Elizabeth's life from 1947 until 1964—a 17-year period. If Seasons 3 and 4 continued that exact trend, Season 4 would end in 1981. Although this would leave Season 4 covering a relatively short period of time, 1981 does offer a few significant royal moments.

Not only was it the year Charles and Diana tied the knot, the 1981 Trooping the Colour also marked a scary incident for Elizabeth. During that year's celebration, someone fired six shots (which were later discovered to be blanks) at Elizabeth while she rode on horseback during the procession.

It's also possible that Season 4 will lean on other significant moments in Charles and Diana's lives as cutoff points, with the birth of Prince William and Diana's tragic and untimely death in 1997 as contenders.

The creative team behind The Crown have gone on record saying the show is intended to last for six seasons, which means that, wherever Season 4 ends, that will leave Seasons 5 and 6 (and the actors cast for them) to cover the remainder of Elizabeth's reign up until present day.

