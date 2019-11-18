Fall might be coming to an end, but there's still time for cute seasonal looks, do you hear me?! Case in point: Selena Gomez' latest hair update, which she debuted at the ACLU of Southern California's Bill of Rights dinner Sunday night. Warm brown highlights lifted her trademark glossy curls—the handiwork of hair stylist Marissa Marino, according to a post on her Instagram. In honor of the season, I'm officially branding them "pumpkin spice highlights," and no coffee-related lawsuit can stop me! (I have no money; I will fold immediately.)

Gomez wore a burnt orange, velvet Prada dress to the event, which I both desperately want to possess and am repulsed by the thought of touching because the feel of velvet is the devil's work. The standout element of her makeup, meanwhile, was a satin lip that sat somewhere between chestnut brown and wine red. This whole look is perfection! I can taste the pumpkin spice through my screen!

At the ACLU dinner, Gomez served as a presenter, while honorees included actor Don Cheadle, ACLU board member Judy Balaban, and songwriter Justin Tranter. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who testified last year about her sexual assault allegations against then Supreme Court-nominee Brett Kavanaugh, received the Roger Baldwin Courage Award, as NBC reports.

Cheadle was recognized with the Bill of Rights award for his "deep commitment to social justice," according to the ACLU of Southern California website, on issues including "racial and gender equality, immigration and education reform, reproductive rights, LGBT rights, ending gun violence, and the climate crisis."

Balaban has advocated for "voting rights, economic justice, fair employment, affordable health care, education, criminal justice reform, free speech, consumer rights, and veterans’ rights," the ACLU says, while Tranter was commended for his activism concerning "the LGBTQIA+ community, diversity, the climate crisis, arts education, animal rights and ending gun violence."

Gomez is a longtime supporter of the ACLU: Back in 2017, she wore a "We The People" necklace, designed by Slow Factory with 10 percent of proceeds going to the organization, as Teen Vogue reported. She's also stood up for one of the ACLU's key tenets, immigration rights. In October, Time published her op-ed on the subject, in which she shared her own family's experiences with migrating to the U.S. as well as her work on the Netflix documentary Living Undocumented.



"Undocumented immigration is an issue I think about every day, and I never forget how blessed I am to have been born in this country thanks to my family and the grace of circumstance," Gomez wrote. "But when I read the news headlines or see debates about immigration rage on social media, I feel afraid for those in similar situations. I feel afraid for my country."

"Immigration goes beyond politics and headlines. It is a human issue, affecting real people, dismantling real lives," she said. "How we deal with it speaks to our humanity, our empathy, our compassion. How we treat our fellow human beings defines who we are."

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here