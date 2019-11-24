Princess Diana Retrospective
Prince Charles Danced With a Pan Pipe Band on His Royal Tour of the Solomon Islands

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The Prince of Wales Visits Solomon Islands - Day 2
Chris JacksonGetty Images
  • Following a joint tour of New Zealand with his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles has embarked on a three-day solo tour of the Solomon Islands.
      • In some pictures from the encounter, Charles even appears to be busting an adorably awkward move of his own.

        Prince Charles is currently traveling on back-to-back royal tours. He and his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, just finished up their third joint tour of New Zealand, their first visit to the country in four years. The heir to the British throne followed up his trip to New Zealand with a three-day solo tour of The Solomon Islands, which is currently ongoing.

        On Sunday, the Prince of Wales conducted Investitures at Government House in Honiara, Guadalcanal Island, after which he took time to chat with traditional dancers. In some photos from the encounter, Charles even appears to be busting an adorably awkward move of his own with the dancers. Twitter, predictably, took notice.

        "Prince Charles dances with a pan pipe band at a reception at the governor generals residence," a royal photographer for Shutterstock wrote on Twitter, along with the pics.

        Royal fans were quick to chime in with comments about Charles' dancing skills.

        Well done, as usual, Twitter. Although, I have to say, I'm a bit disappointed by the lack of ABBA-inspired "Dancing King" jokes.

