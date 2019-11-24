Following a joint tour of New Zealand with his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles has embarked on a three-day solo tour of the Solomon Islands.

During a visit to the Government House in Honiara, Guadalcanal Island on Sunday, the royal took time out to chat with traditional dancers.

In some pictures from the encounter, Charles even appears to be busting an adorably awkward move of his own.

On Sunday, the Prince of Wales conducted Investitures at Government House in Honiara, Guadalcanal Island, after which he took time to chat with traditional dancers. In some photos from the encounter, Charles even appears to be busting an adorably awkward move of his own with the dancers. Twitter, predictably, took notice.

"Prince Charles dances with a pan pipe band at a reception at the governor generals residence," a royal photographer for Shutterstock wrote on Twitter, along with the pics.

Prince Charles dances with a pan pipe band at a reception at the governor generals residence #RoyalVisitSi @ShutterstockNow #Royals pic.twitter.com/kgHjUwxGY7 — Rookie (@royalfocus1) November 24, 2019

Royal fans were quick to chime in with comments about Charles' dancing skills.

Granpop bustin a move — diane (@diane1060) November 24, 2019

😂😂😂😂😂 Great moves Charles👍🏻 — Carrie (@CarrieA10463233) November 24, 2019

Well done, as usual, Twitter. Although, I have to say, I'm a bit disappointed by the lack of ABBA-inspired "Dancing King" jokes.

