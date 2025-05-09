King Charles Reveals the Night When Queen Elizabeth "Conga-ed" Into Buckingham Palace And "Sang 'Til 2 a.m"

The Royal Family marked the end of a busy week honoring the 80th anniversary of VE Day on Thursday, May 8. The King and Queen—joined by Prince William, Princess Kate and other senior royals—attended everything from a military parade to a service at Westminster Abbey followed by a special concert in London. But on May 8, 1945, the celebrations looked much different for the royals—and as King Charles noted in his speech at the concert, his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, definitely got into party spirit that long-ago night when World War II finally came to its end.

Just like the Royal Family did this week, the late Queen—known as Princess Elizabeth at the time—and little sister Princess Margaret joined their parents Queen Elizabeth (later known as the Queen Mother) and King George VI on the balcony at Buckingham Palace on VE Day. While young Elizabeth—who served in the Auxiliary Territorial Services during the war—looked joyful but composed in her military uniform, she later partied the night away like any other teenager.

Speaking from the stage at Horse Guards Parade on Thursday night, The King shared a snippet from his mother's diary after VE Day. "The celebration that evening was marked by my own late mother who, just 19-years-old, described in her diary how she mingled anonymously in the crowds across central London and ‘walked for miles’ among them," he told the audience.

Princess Elizabeth (left) joined her parents and sister Princess Margaret on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to celebrate VE Day on May 8, 1945. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The King gave a moving speech at the VE Day concert on May 8. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Elizabeth is seen in a crowd on May 9, 1945, the day after VE Day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The rejoicing continued into the next day, when she wrote: 'Out in the crowd again. Embankment, Piccadilly. Rained, so fewer people. Conga-ed into House. Sang till 2 a.m. Bed at 3 a.m.!'" The King continued.

Princess Margaret also joined her big sister for the secret celebrations, which is documented in the film A Royal Night Out. It was one time in their lives when the princesses were able to behave like normal young women and enjoy a taste of freedom—and a night that would stay with The Queen forever.

King Charles, however, wasn't up for any conga lines after the concert. "I do hope your celebrations tonight are almost as joyful, although I rather doubt I shall have the energy to sing until 2 a.m., let alone lead you all in a giant conga from here back to Buckingham Palace!" he told the crowd.