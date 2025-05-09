King Charles Reveals the Night When Queen Elizabeth "Conga-ed" Into Buckingham Palace And "Sang 'Til 2 a.m"
The King admitted that he didn't "have the energy" his mother did years ago.
The Royal Family marked the end of a busy week honoring the 80th anniversary of VE Day on Thursday, May 8. The King and Queen—joined by Prince William, Princess Kate and other senior royals—attended everything from a military parade to a service at Westminster Abbey followed by a special concert in London. But on May 8, 1945, the celebrations looked much different for the royals—and as King Charles noted in his speech at the concert, his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, definitely got into party spirit that long-ago night when World War II finally came to its end.
Just like the Royal Family did this week, the late Queen—known as Princess Elizabeth at the time—and little sister Princess Margaret joined their parents Queen Elizabeth (later known as the Queen Mother) and King George VI on the balcony at Buckingham Palace on VE Day. While young Elizabeth—who served in the Auxiliary Territorial Services during the war—looked joyful but composed in her military uniform, she later partied the night away like any other teenager.
Speaking from the stage at Horse Guards Parade on Thursday night, The King shared a snippet from his mother's diary after VE Day. "The celebration that evening was marked by my own late mother who, just 19-years-old, described in her diary how she mingled anonymously in the crowds across central London and ‘walked for miles’ among them," he told the audience.
"The rejoicing continued into the next day, when she wrote: 'Out in the crowd again. Embankment, Piccadilly. Rained, so fewer people. Conga-ed into House. Sang till 2 a.m. Bed at 3 a.m.!'" The King continued.
Princess Margaret also joined her big sister for the secret celebrations, which is documented in the film A Royal Night Out. It was one time in their lives when the princesses were able to behave like normal young women and enjoy a taste of freedom—and a night that would stay with The Queen forever.
King Charles, however, wasn't up for any conga lines after the concert. "I do hope your celebrations tonight are almost as joyful, although I rather doubt I shall have the energy to sing until 2 a.m., let alone lead you all in a giant conga from here back to Buckingham Palace!" he told the crowd.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
