Fact-Checking Prince Philip's Portrayal on 'The Crown'

Elizabeth may be Queen and all, but Prince Philip is still the patriarch of the royal family with massive sway. And perhaps nothing has done more to highlight that in recent years than Netflix's The Crown. Doctor Who alum Matt Smith played Philip in the series' first two seasons and yesterday it was announced that Tobias Menzies will take over the role starting in season three.

Here's what The Crown got right—and wrong—about the royal.

Wrong: Prince Philip didn't want to kneel to Queen Elizabeth.

Although it makes for a deliciously dramatic moment in the series, because Philip came from royalty himself, it’s considered very unlikely he would have actually had a problem kneeling to Elizabeth—it's an established sign of respect for the monarch.

Getty Images

Christopher Wilson, an expert on the royal family, even said, "I doubt Prince Phillip ever spoke those words to his wife because he came from a royal household which had borrowed so much of its ritual and protocol form the British Royal Family. He knew full well what was expected of him in public, and was prepared to go along with it."



Right: He fought to have Mountbatten become the royal surname.

In The Crown, Prince Philip is portrayed as nearly insisting that his last name, Mountbatten, be the royal surname—and the one that would be passed onto his children (instead of Windsor). He ultimately loses this fight and is not happy about it.

Getty Images

This part is legit. In Philip and Elizabeth: Portrait of a Royal Marriage, biographer Gyles Brandreth quoted Philip's private (and decidely bitter) comments on the subject, "I am nothing but a bloody amoeba. I am the only man in the country not allowed to give his name to his own children."

Right: He had a difficult childhood.

In season two, The Crown delves into Philip's difficult (some might even say traumatizing) childhood. For the most part, they got it right.

When he was young, Philip's family was pushed out of Greece during a period of political upheaval. He was actually smuggled out of the country in an orange crate. After the exile, Philip's mother had a nervous breakdown and his father moved to France, leaving Philip in Great Britain to live with various relatives.



Wrong: His parents blamed him for his sister's death.

The Crown implies, in season two, that the horrible plane crash that led to Philip's sister Cecile's death was, at least in part, his fault. Not so. Although The Crown suggests that Philip's sister planned to skip the wedding that required her to fly, and only changed her plans after Philip got in trouble at school, royal historian Hugo Vickers told Vogue that this wasn't the case.

"There was no fight, almost certainly no half-term, and Prince Philip would not have gone to Germany anyway. His sister was always coming to the wedding."



As a result, Philip's family would have had no reason to blame him for his sister's passing.

Wrong: Philip was a part of the Profumo Scandal.

In its second season, The Crown insinuated that Prince Philip was involved in the Profumo Affair, a sex scandal that rocked 1960s Britain. The show depicts Philip as away from the Palace, attending the infamous sex parties for several nights.

Netflix

In real life, the Profumo Scandal happened in 1963 and involved Minister of War John Profumo's affair with 19-year-old Christine Keeler. Keeler was allegedly introduced to Profumo at one of these parties, at which a man named Stephan Ward would arrange for women to, um, entertain important men. Buckingham Palace has always denied Philip's involvement and maintained that there is no direct evidence that he was involved in the scandal at all.

Wrong: Philip's connection to the Parker divorce.

The Crown doesn't shine a kind light on Philip in season two (or ever, really). One storyline that seemed particularly damning was the one surrounding the Parker divorce. In the show, Prince Philip and his good friend and private secretary Michael Parker set sail on the royal yacht Britannia for an official tour of the Pacific. In the series, Parker writes letters back to the Thursday Club, of which they were both members, implicating both Philip and himself in adulterous and other unsavory activity.

On The Crown, Parker's wife, Eileen, uses the letters to file for a divorce on the grounds of adultery. While the Parker divorce really did happen in 1958 (and was considered scandalous at the time), there is no evidence that the letters were real.