The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Host Christmas Party For Families Of Military Personnel Deployed In Cyprus
Prince William and Kate Middleton Confirm Details About Their Holiday Special on Instagram

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Karwai TangGetty Images
  • The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are teaming up with British cooking legend Mary Berry for a holiday special later this month.
      • The royals also took the opportunity to thank people who work during the holidays.

        Later this month, Prince William and Kate Middleton are teaming up with British TV cooking legend Mary Berry for a televised holiday special. In a new post on Instagram, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared new details about the special, called A Berry Royal Christmas.

        In a post with several pictures from the special, Will and Kate thanked everyone who works and volunteers during the holidays and shared "a taster of what to expect from A Berry Royal Christmas…"

        Here's what they shared:

        1. The Duke, Duchess and Mary, along with some very special guests including @nadiyajhussain host a Christmas Party to thank and acknowledge staff and volunteers from charities and organisations who will be working tirelessly over the Christmas period.

        2. At @rhswisley Mary joins The Duchess behind the scenes to learn more about The Duchess’s commitment to the early years in raising the next generation of happy, healthy children.

        3. The Duke and Mary visit @passagecharity, the UK’s largest resource centre for homeless and insecurely housed people, which has helped over 130,000 people in crisis through its resource centre, homelessness prevention projects and two innovative accommodation services.

        4. At The Brink, the UK’s first dry bar set up by @actiononaddiction to provide a safe space for people who are suffering from addiction, The Duchess and Mary meet the inspiring people whose lives have been changed by the help and support of the charity.
        View this post on Instagram

        A Berry Royal Christmas airs Monday, December 16 at 8:30 p.m. on BBC One.

        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
