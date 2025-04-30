It's hard to believe that it was 14 years ago when Prince William and Kate Middleton walked down the aisle, but the couple looked just as in love during their trip to Scotland this week. The Prince and Princess of Wales—who married at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011—met as students at the University of St. Andrews, making their visit to the Isles of Mull and Iona even more meaningful.

The couple arrived on the Isle of Mull on Tuesday, matching in blazers and light blue button-up shirts as they strolled through the town of Tobermory. The small island community is a major tourist destination in Scotland, and although they were there for an official royal visit, William and Kate took time to enjoy the stunning scenery in peace and privacy.

While you might expect the Prince and Princess of Wales to stay at the best of hotels, they actually rented a private cottage instead. Royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News that William and Kate "spent the night of their wedding anniversary in a self-catered holiday cottage," adding that the "modest" property was "a metaphor for their relationship."

The Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated 14 years of marriage on the Isle of Mull. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The couple shared some loved-up glances during the trip. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It’s uncomplicated, genuine and represents the way they like to do things, which is together without a lot of fuss and connected to rural life," Fordwich said. "They have an enduring connection to Scotland, from their university days together where they started as friends."

It seems like their cozy cottage might have come with an insanely beautiful view. The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a photo of themselves with their arms around each other as they stood by a loch surrounded by majestic mountains on Tuesday, writing on Instagram, "Wonderful to be back on the Isle of Mull. Thank you to everyone for such a warm welcome ❤️ W & C."

Fordwich added that Prince William and Princess Kate "always energize each other in the countryside, which has been described as 'medicine for their marriage.'" It's a philosophy they took to heart during the trip, whether it was visiting a local farm or engaging with children in the forest.

The couple visited a local forest on April 30. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton said that the Prince and Princess of Wales's "relationship is stronger than ever" after 14 years.

"There were signs of deep rapport, love, connection, and trust coming from them," he said of their trip to Scotland, adding, "They’re definitely more loved-up than ever.”