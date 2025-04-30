Prince William and Princess Kate Swapped a Luxury Hotel for a Low-Key Cottage During Romantic 14th Anniversary Trip
The couple opted for privacy while visiting Scotland's Isle of Mull.
It's hard to believe that it was 14 years ago when Prince William and Kate Middleton walked down the aisle, but the couple looked just as in love during their trip to Scotland this week. The Prince and Princess of Wales—who married at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011—met as students at the University of St. Andrews, making their visit to the Isles of Mull and Iona even more meaningful.
The couple arrived on the Isle of Mull on Tuesday, matching in blazers and light blue button-up shirts as they strolled through the town of Tobermory. The small island community is a major tourist destination in Scotland, and although they were there for an official royal visit, William and Kate took time to enjoy the stunning scenery in peace and privacy.
While you might expect the Prince and Princess of Wales to stay at the best of hotels, they actually rented a private cottage instead. Royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News that William and Kate "spent the night of their wedding anniversary in a self-catered holiday cottage," adding that the "modest" property was "a metaphor for their relationship."
"It’s uncomplicated, genuine and represents the way they like to do things, which is together without a lot of fuss and connected to rural life," Fordwich said. "They have an enduring connection to Scotland, from their university days together where they started as friends."
It seems like their cozy cottage might have come with an insanely beautiful view. The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a photo of themselves with their arms around each other as they stood by a loch surrounded by majestic mountains on Tuesday, writing on Instagram, "Wonderful to be back on the Isle of Mull. Thank you to everyone for such a warm welcome ❤️ W & C."
Fordwich added that Prince William and Princess Kate "always energize each other in the countryside, which has been described as 'medicine for their marriage.'" It's a philosophy they took to heart during the trip, whether it was visiting a local farm or engaging with children in the forest.
Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton said that the Prince and Princess of Wales's "relationship is stronger than ever" after 14 years.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"There were signs of deep rapport, love, connection, and trust coming from them," he said of their trip to Scotland, adding, "They’re definitely more loved-up than ever.”
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
32 Pretty Bronde Hair Shades, Worn by Celebrities
Can't decide between blonde and brunette? Have both. Can't decide between blonde and brunette? Have both.
-
Trust Me—Your Spring Beauty Routine Deserves an Upgrade From April's Best New Products
Kickstart your seasonal refresh with these editor favorites.
-
Summer Workwear Outfits You Can Recreate This Week
Sort your workweek style ASAP.
-
Kate Middleton Takes a High-Low Forest Walk in $70 Skinny Cargos and a $2,700 Ralph Lauren Jacket
The Princess of Wales kept the millennial vibes going on day two of her Scotland trip.
-
Kate Middleton's Bronde Hair Transformation Is Setting the Tone for Summer
The Princess of Wales debuted a noticeably lighter hair color on her 14th wedding anniversary.
-
All Kate Middleton Wanted Under Her Christmas Tree Was...a Chainsaw?
The Princess of Wales revealed her unusual gift during a visit to Scotland.
-
Kate Middleton Throws it Back to Her College Days in Ultra-Skinny Pants
The Princess of Wales revisited her time in Scotland on her 14th anniversary.
-
Former Royal Butler Says Prince William and Princess Kate's "First Priority" Is "Very Different" Than Queen Elizabeth's Was
The Prince and Princess of Wales are changing the modern monarchy.
-
Princess Kate Is "Allergic to Any PR Gimmicks" and Takes Inspiration From This Unexpected Royal as She Prepares to be Queen
"She’s hugely influential behind the scenes in hiring and decision-making," a royal source said.
-
Prince William Is Tired of "Too Much Talk," Says He Wants to Make This Major Change When He's King
The Prince of Wales is said to be "tough" and results-driven.
-
Body Language Expert Details the Moment Prince William Showed Himself to Be the "Ideal" Future King at Pope Francis's Funeral
"It is probably the biggest compliment to William to say that he was close to invisible."