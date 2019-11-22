As spotted by HELLO!, Kate Middleton and Prince William hosted at Kensington Palace a gathering of Tusk Conservation Award recipients.

And lo and behold, we got a little peek inside the drawing room next to their personal apartment.

Buckingham Palace just had a huge makeover, and the before and after pictures are unbelievable.

Kate Middleton and Prince William just hosted Tusk Award finalists before William presented the awards later that evening (Kate skipped the event because of some unspecified reason involving their kids). According to HELLO!, this afternoon reception Kate attended was "a stone's throw" away from their personal quarters at Kensington Palace. Every time we get a little look at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's personal life away from the cameras, I'm always impressed.

We can't see too much (the focus is on the recipients and royals) but there are modern white walls, golden curved light fixtures, portraits with gold frames, and a couple tables on which appear to be china cups for guests. According to HELLO!, "Their home previously belonged to Princess Margaret and boasts five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, dressing rooms, a night and day nursery, and staff quarters." So I imagine this is one of the reception rooms, and it's gorgeous.

Here's the video, so you can take a look for yourself:

If you'll remember, we have seen inside Apartment 1A before—specifically when President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle came to visit William, Kate, George, and Harry in 2016 and we actually got to see inside their gorgeous, flower-filled living room and one of their other reception rooms (which looks different from the one we saw in the above video).

AFP Getty Images

The White House Getty Images

But this feels like, to me, the first time we're seeing just outside their apartment in the larger drawing room. We miiight have seen the same drawing room, just from a different angle and with less detail, when Kate and William hosted organizations working with youth and mental health issues in 2016:

WPA Pool Getty Images

Either way, it's gorgeous, and I will take any and all details I can get.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here