Shay Mitchell posted a swoon-worthy Instagram photo Tuesday morning of the star breastfeeding her 1-month old daughter, Atlas Noa. The photo features Mitchell wearing a jade-green leather coat and black underwear while she breastfeeds Atlas. The caption read, "Breast friends" (and who doesn't appreciate a good breastfeeding pun?).

Celebrity friends, including Vanessa Hudgens, left supportive comments on the post of the new mom. Hudgens wrote, "I mean come onnnnn" alongside a heart-eye emoji, and Hilary Duff joked, "That exactly what I looked liiiike !!!" with a laughing emoji. Ashley Graham chimed in: "Mommy Goals!"

In late October, Mitchell and her boyfriend of three years, Matte Babel, shared their news of the birth of their baby girl; Mitchell had just been through a 33-hour labor. The whole thing was recorded for her YouTube Original series, Almost Ready , which highlights the couple's journey towards parenthood. The labor and delivery episode alone has over five million views.

Mitchell spoke to ET at the 2019 Revolve Awards about what it is like being a new mom to Atlas. "She is so incredible and growing every single day. I wouldn't trade it for the world," she said. "[What's surprised me is] just how little sleep you actually need to function, so that is what I've learned. And just to stop everything and really take it all in, because they do grow so fast." On Instagram, in an ode to Atlas, she wrote: "Truth is I had no idea I was capable of loving anything like this before you arrived."

The 32-year-old actor also spilled that she's getting mom advice from old Pretty Little Liars co-star, Trioan Bellisario, who welcomed daughter Aurora last year with husband and Suits star Patrick J. Adams. "I'm the luckiest person in the world," Mitchell said. "She is not only such an incredible person but the best mom ever. And so to have her give me advice is like, more than I could ever ask for."

Friendship goals, amiright?

