Sofia Richie Grainge's Favorite Necklace Stack Subtly Nods to Her Husband and Baby
She rarely leaves the house without them.
Sofia Richie Grainge is in her mom era and it shows. When she's not taking care of her 11-month-old daughter Eloise, the model spends her time helping out babies (and fellow mothers) across the country.
On April 22, Richie Grainge spent the day volunteering for Baby2Baby, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit with a laundry list of celebrity supporters. Though she's a regular attendee at the organization's annual gala, Richie Grainge made a more casual appearance to help pack maternal health and newborn supply kits for mothers in need. This comes as the nonprofit announced a 15-state expansion of their initiative to combat the maternal health crisis.
Richie Grainge left her philanthropy ball gown at home, instead showing up in a casual look that enabled her to roll her sleeves up (metaphorically speaking) and do the work. She wore a simple white T-shirt and mom jeans, styled with a pair of wool Chanel sneakers. Her outfit was intentionally low-key, keeping the focus on Baby2Baby and their mission.
Richie Grainge was also representing her own family, albeit in a super subtle way. She went makeup-free, embellishing her casual outfit only with a few yellow gold bracelets and a three-chain necklace stack, which honored her husband and baby.
She wore a ball chain necklace with a large oval diamond, styled with a pavé name plate that read "Eloise," and a third chain, which held a single letter E. The initial could represent her daughter, as well as her husband, Elliot Grainge.
The necklace trio has become her signature since she gave birth last May, with the star rarely leaving the house without them. She's worn them several times in the last week alone—once with sweatpants for a bit of shopping and again on Easter Sunday, with a striped bikini and Chanel visor.
Richie Grainge has been attending Baby2Baby events since before she had one of her own—though, typically, it's for their black-tie fundraiser gala. On these occasions, the vibe is very different. Each year, stars like Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, and Hailey Bieber show out in their red carpet best. Richie Grainge has attended the past two, wearing an all-black gown both times.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
In 2024, she chose a luxe velvet column dress, with an ivory satin trim and a rosette-topped bow. The year before that, Richie Grainge (then, just Richie) chose a textured mini dress with a feathered skirt and black mesh overlay.
Whether on the red carpet or volunteering behind the scenes, she can always be counted on to turn out a look.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Coco Gauff Serves the New Balance x Miu Miu Collab to Beat
She'll debut it on the court at an upcoming tournament.
By Halie LeSavage
-
Sarah Ferguson Made a Cheeky Comment to Princess Anne's Husband During Rare Easter Appearance With Prince Andrew
The Duchess of York showed her fun-loving personality outside St. George's chapel in Windsor.
By Kristin Contino
-
Kate Middleton Broke Tradition With Prince Louis's Adorable 7th Birthday Photo and Video
The Princess of Wales is switching up the way she marks birthdays.
By Kristin Contino
-
Florence Pugh Takes the Pointe Shoe Trend Center Stage With a Bustier Dress and Naked Trench Coat
She's so back.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Jennifer Lawrence Trades Her Designer Naked Shoes for $10 Mesh Slippers
It's the most impressive accessorizing I've seen in years.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Cool-Mom Rihanna Styles Her Dior Diaper Bag With $250 Metallic Puma Sneakers From A$AP Rocky's Collab
Paired with a printed Dior bag, of course.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Sydney Sweeney Gives Dad Shorts the Designer Treatment With Miu Miu Sneakers and a Matching Bag
Denim shorts on deck.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Jennifer Lopez Pairs Her $5,300 Dior D-Journey Bag With Leggings and Nike Sneakers
Celebrities will carry this bag truly anywhere.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Olivia Rodrigo's Mixed-Print Rixo Dress Should Be Your Summer Wedding Plus-One
Maximalists, this one's for you.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Elizabeth Olsen Wears a $1,350 Denim Shirt From The Row to Visit Her Sisters' Store
She's their biggest fan.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Sofia Richie Grainge's Coachella Outfits Are All Coated in Chanel Logos
As one does.
By Kelsey Stiegman