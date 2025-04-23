Sofia Richie Grainge is in her mom era and it shows. When she's not taking care of her 11-month-old daughter Eloise, the model spends her time helping out babies (and fellow mothers) across the country.

On April 22, Richie Grainge spent the day volunteering for Baby2Baby, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit with a laundry list of celebrity supporters. Though she's a regular attendee at the organization's annual gala, Richie Grainge made a more casual appearance to help pack maternal health and newborn supply kits for mothers in need. This comes as the nonprofit announced a 15-state expansion of their initiative to combat the maternal health crisis.

Richie Grainge left her philanthropy ball gown at home, instead showing up in a casual look that enabled her to roll her sleeves up (metaphorically speaking) and do the work. She wore a simple white T-shirt and mom jeans, styled with a pair of wool Chanel sneakers. Her outfit was intentionally low-key, keeping the focus on Baby2Baby and their mission.

Sofia Richie Grainge volunteered for Baby2Baby in a white tee and jeans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Richie Grainge was also representing her own family, albeit in a super subtle way. She went makeup-free, embellishing her casual outfit only with a few yellow gold bracelets and a three-chain necklace stack, which honored her husband and baby.

She wore a ball chain necklace with a large oval diamond, styled with a pavé name plate that read "Eloise," and a third chain, which held a single letter E. The initial could represent her daughter, as well as her husband, Elliot Grainge.

The necklace trio has become her signature since she gave birth last May, with the star rarely leaving the house without them. She's worn them several times in the last week alone—once with sweatpants for a bit of shopping and again on Easter Sunday, with a striped bikini and Chanel visor.

Her necklaces were a subtle nod to her husband and daughter, Elliot and Elouise Grainge. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Richie Grainge has been attending Baby2Baby events since before she had one of her own—though, typically, it's for their black-tie fundraiser gala. On these occasions, the vibe is very different. Each year, stars like Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, and Hailey Bieber show out in their red carpet best. Richie Grainge has attended the past two, wearing an all-black gown both times.

Richie Grainge wore a black, bow-topped gown to the most recent Baby2Baby gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2024, she chose a luxe velvet column dress, with an ivory satin trim and a rosette-topped bow. The year before that, Richie Grainge (then, just Richie) chose a textured mini dress with a feathered skirt and black mesh overlay.

The year before, Richie wore a contrast-material gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether on the red carpet or volunteering behind the scenes, she can always be counted on to turn out a look.