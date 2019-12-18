Listen: Who amongst us has not felt the call of nature while miles deep in traffic, or 20 blocks from home, or stuck on a train that's been inexplicably hanging out in a tunnel for approximately nine hours? Selena Gomez might be wildly, impossibly famous, but that doesn't guarantee her bladder won't betray her on occasion. And betray her it very much did—while in the car on the way to an Ed Sheeran concert, she revealed.

During an appearance on British radio station KISS FM, as People reports, Gomez played a game of "Liar, Liar," which saw her tell one true story and two fake ones. The true story? "Ed Sheeran was playing at the Hollywood Bowl and there was so much traffic. I was very uncomfortable, let’s say, down there," she said. "So I will say that it was the first time that I had maybe soiled my pants a bit."

Gomez rode the incident out like a champ: "I was that excited, but I didn’t want to leave," she said. "I kind of just went, 'All right, I’ll put a little sweater on the bottom of me,' and I made it through the concert." A hero!

"Just so you know, I’ve never told anyone that," she said, adding, "I can’t wait to see the headlines on this one." Well, Selena, if you happen to be reading this: I am inspired, I am in awe, and I pledge to always just "put a little sweater on the bottom of me" and get on with it should I pee myself before an event.

