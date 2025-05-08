Selena Gomez may have missed the Met Gala, but I come bearing good news for any Selenators out there: The actress is back filming Only Murders in the Building season five. While her on-set ensembles are landing on my summer outfit moodboard, it’s Gomez's most recent off-duty look that I actually can’t stop thinking about—she just leaned into the shoe trend that nearly a dozen other A-listers also love.

The actor teamed cozy shearling slippers from workout label CSB with an equally comfy outfit comprised of wide-leg sweatpants and a cropped pullover sweatshirt while heading to set in New York City. She accessorized with a quilted nylon tote bag and some slender black sunglasses from DEZI.

Gomez kept it comfy in her favorite shearling slippers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez is just the latest in a slew of stars opting for comfy slippers instead of $1,000 designer stilettos in the last few months. Sarah Jessica Parker recently chose a platform pair of UGGs over Carrie Bradshaw's iconic Manolos, and Kaia Gerber has long made a similar slingback style her go-to when she's not walking the runway. Even Kendall Jenner has become a fan of the style—Ugg is a go-to for girls who want to relax (even when they're on their way to work).

While Gomez's slippers aren't actually from the Australian label, the look is clearly a welcome reprieve for her. She's just wrapped up a whirlwind press tour for her new album (which included some cute matching looks with fiancé Benny Blanco) and a recent Rare Beauty event where she swapped sweats for trendy flared jeans.

Keep scrolling to shop similar slip-ons that catch the same comfy-yet-cute vibe. And take this as the official sign that, yes, you can wear slippers outside the house—Selena says so!

Shop Similar Shearling Slippers

