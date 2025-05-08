Selena Gomez Validates the Controversial Comfy Slipper Trend in an Easy No-Brainer Outfit
She's swapping her $1,000 designer stilettos for $100 slip-ons.
Selena Gomez may have missed the Met Gala, but I come bearing good news for any Selenators out there: The actress is back filming Only Murders in the Building season five. While her on-set ensembles are landing on my summer outfit moodboard, it’s Gomez's most recent off-duty look that I actually can’t stop thinking about—she just leaned into the shoe trend that nearly a dozen other A-listers also love.
The actor teamed cozy shearling slippers from workout label CSB with an equally comfy outfit comprised of wide-leg sweatpants and a cropped pullover sweatshirt while heading to set in New York City. She accessorized with a quilted nylon tote bag and some slender black sunglasses from DEZI.
Gomez is just the latest in a slew of stars opting for comfy slippers instead of $1,000 designer stilettos in the last few months. Sarah Jessica Parker recently chose a platform pair of UGGs over Carrie Bradshaw's iconic Manolos, and Kaia Gerber has long made a similar slingback style her go-to when she's not walking the runway. Even Kendall Jenner has become a fan of the style—Ugg is a go-to for girls who want to relax (even when they're on their way to work).
While Gomez's slippers aren't actually from the Australian label, the look is clearly a welcome reprieve for her. She's just wrapped up a whirlwind press tour for her new album (which included some cute matching looks with fiancé Benny Blanco) and a recent Rare Beauty event where she swapped sweats for trendy flared jeans.
Keep scrolling to shop similar slip-ons that catch the same comfy-yet-cute vibe. And take this as the official sign that, yes, you can wear slippers outside the house—Selena says so!
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
