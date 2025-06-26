Selena Gomez Elevates Her $216 Free People Sweatsuit With a $1,191 Denim Clutch
She's just like me for real.
Though Free People is based in Philadelphia, their catalog has a certain California-surfer flair that really speaks to the celeb crowd. Selena Gomez, specifically, is one of the brand's most committed customers. She's shopped FP's knitwear, maxi dresses, denim, and lingerie, but she's especially loyal to their loungewear. Just yesterday, Gomez wore yet another FP find, stepping out with fiancée, Benny Blanco in a boho-inspired sweatsuit.
On June 25, the Only Murders actor was spotted wearing FP Movement's Sprint to the Finish matching set, which retails for $216 in total. On top, she wore a slouchy hoodie in the camel color-way, which featured adjustable drawstrings, drop-shoulder sleeves, and a ribbed trim along the hem and cuffs (non-negotiables for off-duty outerwear).
Gomez paired the hoodie with the matching bottoms, which were equally baggy and bulky. Here, she chose a slightly-brighter shade, which leaned more orange than tan.
Gomez kept her accessories to a minimum, staying true to her sweatsuit's laidback vibes. In addition to her (estimated) $22,500 marquise engagement ring, the Rare Beauty founder also carried the Eloise Clutch from Milan brand, Armarium. The denim purse was relatively compact, but costs a whopping $1,191.
For the past few years, Free People has dominated Gomez's summer wardrobe rotation. Last year, she sold out multiple pieces, including the Forever Young Romper she chose for her 32nd birthday party. The one-piece tapped into the butter yellow trend with a plunging back, a bow-tied neckline, and lightweight linen.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.