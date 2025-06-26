Selena Gomez Elevates Her $216 Free People Sweatsuit With a $1,191 Denim Clutch

Though Free People is based in Philadelphia, their catalog has a certain California-surfer flair that really speaks to the celeb crowd. Selena Gomez, specifically, is one of the brand's most committed customers. She's shopped FP's knitwear, maxi dresses, denim, and lingerie, but she's especially loyal to their loungewear. Just yesterday, Gomez wore yet another FP find, stepping out with fiancée, Benny Blanco in a boho-inspired sweatsuit.

On June 25, the Only Murders actor was spotted wearing FP Movement's Sprint to the Finish matching set, which retails for $216 in total. On top, she wore a slouchy hoodie in the camel color-way, which featured adjustable drawstrings, drop-shoulder sleeves, and a ribbed trim along the hem and cuffs (non-negotiables for off-duty outerwear).

Gomez paired the hoodie with the matching bottoms, which were equally baggy and bulky. Here, she chose a slightly-brighter shade, which leaned more orange than tan.

Selena wore a Free People sweatsuit on a date with Benny Blanco. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Gomez kept her accessories to a minimum, staying true to her sweatsuit's laidback vibes. In addition to her (estimated) $22,500 marquise engagement ring, the Rare Beauty founder also carried the Eloise Clutch from Milan brand, Armarium. The denim purse was relatively compact, but costs a whopping $1,191.

Armarium Eloisa Clutch Bag in Denim $1,191 at armariumbrand.com

For the past few years, Free People has dominated Gomez's summer wardrobe rotation. Last year, she sold out multiple pieces, including the Forever Young Romper she chose for her 32nd birthday party. The one-piece tapped into the butter yellow trend with a plunging back, a bow-tied neckline, and lightweight linen.

Selena Gomez celebrated her July 2024 birthday in a butter yellow romper. (Image credit: @selenagomez)

She's just like me for real.

Shop Free People Sets Inspired by Selena Gomez

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors