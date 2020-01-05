image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Looks From the 2020 Golden Globes
Day 1 - Street Style - Stockholm Runway SS19
2
Amazon ﻿Has Some Really Cute Boots, Actually
image
3
Can You Become Immune to Your Skincare?
Members of the Royal Family Attend Sunday Church Service At Sandringham
4
Kate Middleton Is Making Birthday Fedoras Happen
image
5
'Little Weirds' Will Make You Feel Things

Billy Porter's Feather Train Is the Wedding Look of My Dreams

image
By Sally Holmes
NBC's "77th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Red Carpet Arrivals
Todd Williamson/NBCGetty Images

Billy Porter just appeared on the Golden Globes red carpet and—surprise!—he's in an iconic look. The Pose star (and nominee tonight) never disappoints when it comes to awards show dressing (remember the incredible tuxedo dress he wore to the Academy Awards last year? How about the pink and red tulle number he sported for the Tonys?), but tonight's outfit surpasses all expectations: It's not just regal, it's bridal. And it's making me question everything.

For starters, thanks to the incredible feathered train, Porter's look requires a helper, and I am really here for any outfit that requires at least one assistant. The custom Alex Vinash all white tuxedo, which, Porter shared, took three months to create (and was done in the "hopes" that he would be nominated and could wear it tonight since the Globes noms hadn't been announced at the time), has one very practical, genius feature: The train is removable. Those feathers are zip-on, zip-off. GENIUS. "This is not a sitting outfit, this is a standing outfit," Porter told Ryan Seacrest during his E! interview. He finished the look with bedazzled Jimmy Choo shoes and Tiffany jewels. Perfection.

This look makes me livid: It's so good! I got married this summer and WHY DIDN'T I WEAR A WHITE TUXEDO WITH A REMOVABLE FEATHERED TRAIN?!?! I've made so many mistakes! It's zip-on, zip-off! I am devastated! I don't know if I could have pulled it off with the same pizazz as Porter, but I would have loved to have tried! I may need to call a do-over. And if I'm going to borrow Billy's jacket, I might as well ask if I can steal the velvet litter and cast of dudes he used for his 2019 Met Gala entrance because subtly is overrated!

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images

Billy Porter FTW.

Related Story
image
The Best Looks from the 2020 Golden Globes
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Golden Globes 2020
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBES-ARRIVALS Michelle Williams Pleads for Women to Vote in 2020
image The Red Lipsticks I'm Loving at the Golden Globes
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
NBC's "77th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Arrivals Gwyneth Paltrow Just Rebranded the Naked Dress
image Beyoncé Is Golden at the Golden Globes
Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston Looked Amazing at Golden Globes
image Hair Embellishments Lit Up the Globes Red Carpet
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson DTR at the Globes
image
Sexy Dresses Was the Theme at the Golden Globes
image Did Giuliana Call Kirsten Jennifer by Accident?
image Jen & Reese Are Giving Us 'Friends' Nostalgia