Billy Porter's Feather Train Is the Wedding Look of My Dreams

Billy Porter just appeared on the Golden Globes red carpet and—surprise!—he's in an iconic look. The Pose star (and nominee tonight) never disappoints when it comes to awards show dressing (remember the incredible tuxedo dress he wore to the Academy Awards last year? How about the pink and red tulle number he sported for the Tonys?), but tonight's outfit surpasses all expectations: It's not just regal, it's bridal. And it's making me question everything.

For starters, thanks to the incredible feathered train, Porter's look requires a helper, and I am really here for any outfit that requires at least one assistant. The custom Alex Vinash all white tuxedo, which, Porter shared, took three months to create (and was done in the "hopes" that he would be nominated and could wear it tonight since the Globes noms hadn't been announced at the time), has one very practical, genius feature: The train is removable. Those feathers are zip-on, zip-off. GENIUS. "This is not a sitting outfit, this is a standing outfit," Porter told Ryan Seacrest during his E! interview. He finished the look with bedazzled Jimmy Choo shoes and Tiffany jewels. Perfection.

Billy Porter stuns in a fabulous feathered look on the #GoldenGlobes red carpet. pic.twitter.com/2x3g80NtAE — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) January 5, 2020

This look makes me livid: It's so good! I got married this summer and WHY DIDN'T I WEAR A WHITE TUXEDO WITH A REMOVABLE FEATHERED TRAIN?!?! I've made so many mistakes! It's zip-on, zip-off! I am devastated! I don't know if I could have pulled it off with the same pizazz as Porter, but I would have loved to have tried! I may need to call a do-over. And if I'm going to borrow Billy's jacket, I might as well ask if I can steal the velvet litter and cast of dudes he used for his 2019 Met Gala entrance because subtly is overrated!

Dimitrios Kambouris Getty Images

Billy Porter FTW.