We're halfway through the month of April, which means wedding season is fast approaching. Before you know it, all those save-the-dates will hit your calendar with the force of a thousand "Cha-Cha Slides." And when that time comes, you had better have some killer wedding guest dresses on hand. Thankfully, Olivia Rodrigo has already picked out the perfect mixed-print Rixo dress—and it's still in stock.

On April 21, the pop star posted an after-Easter photo dump outlining her recent travels to Marrakech, Morocco. Though Rodrigo was seemingly on a well-earned vacation (she captioned her photos, "everywhere but that damn studio"), her outfits would have looked right at home at a chic destination wedding.

The "good 4 u" singer posed in front of a massive swimming pool, dressed in every color of the rainbow. Her midi dress featured a halter neckline and a groovy floral print that featured pink, lavender, tangerine, and aqua blooms.

olivia rodrigo wears a floral printed dress

Olivia Rodrigo wore a printed Rixo dress while vacationing in Marrakech, Morocco.

(Image credit: Instagram/@oliviarodrigo)

In addition to its bold graphic motif, the piece also came with a polka dot sash (Rodrigo's favorite print), which attached at the neck for a playful print-mix moment.

London-based Rixo has made inroads with Hailey Bieber, the Richie sisters, and even Princess Kate, with its more-is-more dressing ethos—for special occasions and everyday dresses. The brand specializes in splicing together juxtaposing patterns on '30s- and '40s- silhouettes: leopard and polka dot one day, contrasting florals the next.

Speaking with Marie Claire last year, cofounders Orlagh McCloskey and Henrietta Rix said they always appreciate when the likes of Olivia Rodrigo shop at their ten-year-old label. "When someone wears it, it's nice for the design team and everyone to see that being worn," Rix said. "I mean, they could wear any dress they want. They've got the pick of absolutely everything. So if Hailey Bieber is choosing Rixo to wear on holiday, or whoever it is, it's special."

Though many would have you believe that wedding guest dresses should be simple and nondescript, that's certainly not a hard-and-fast rule. Unless otherwise specified, attendees can absolutely feel free to embrace both prints and color—just as long as the color in question isn't white.

Rodrigo's number—the Hayley Silk Midi Dress—is a perfect example of this. Its elevated silhouette works overtime to make the gown's bold print and vibrant hues feel dressy. Trust me, you'll be breaking out this beauty every wedding season for years to come.

