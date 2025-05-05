Zendaya's White 2025 Met Gala Suit Brings Her Bridal Style to Fashion's Biggest Red Carpet
She's about to star on so many mood boards.
From the moment Zendaya confirmed her attendance at the 2025 Met Gala, the question was never whether her red carpet look would shut down the entire event or top Marie Claire's best-dressed list. Instead, it was: How would she and stylist Law Roach make Met Gala history this time?
Zendaya answered with an interpretation of the "Tailored for You" dress code even her biggest fans (like this editor) couldn't predict. Teaming up with image architect Law Roach, Z honored "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" with a crisp, bridal white suit and matching hat. Credits weren't immediately available at press time, but all signs point to her recent favorite, Louis Vuitton. Sure enough, that instinct was correct: Zendaya quickly confirmed the look was Louis Vuitton by Pharrell Williams.
Even without all the details, it was the Met Gala fashion update that stopped every Marie Claire editor mid-scroll—breathtaking from the sweep of her hat to her glowy Met Gala makeup.
While Zendaya's fiancé Tom Holland appeared to skip the event, the star still looked ready for a nuptial date night. (When Law Roach said he and Zendaya have already discussed her wedding looks, no one knew they'd share a glimpse at the Met Gala.) Her three-piece suit included a stark white tie, shirt, and vest, layered beneath a sculpted blazer. Zoom in on her blazer, and Z has a small white snake affixed to the back of her jacket. That serpentine detail, along with her jewelry, came from another of her longtime favorite houses: Bulgari. The only exception? Her Jessica McCormack engagement ring.
The Dune star hadn't shared direct quotes about her styling at press time, but Vogue provided some extra background courtesy of the house. Pharrell Williams designed Zendaya's suit to specifically reference the power suits worn by performers like Grace Jones and Gladys Bentley—as well as the zoot suits that are signature to Black Dandyism.
Other onlookers saw a connection to Bianca Jagger's white bridal suit—never mind that the reference isn't quite as close to the theme.
@marieclairemagazine ♬ original sound - Marie Claire Magazine
Zendaya was already channeling the Met Gala's celebration of Black excellence in tailoring months before the event. Attending the 2025 Golden Globes, her orange Louis Vuitton bustier gown was inspired by a designer who several women planned to honor at the May 5 event: Zelda Wynn Valdes. Z's dress featured a sculpted corset nodding to Valdes's original designs for the Playboy Bunnies in the 1960s—plus a more Old Hollywood train (and her diamond engagement ring).
With each Met Gala red carpet, Zendaya and Law Roach build their portfolio of theme-appropriate and all-around-stunning collaborations. "China: Through The Looking Glass" in 2015 marked her Met Steps debut, accompanied by a custom Fausto Puglisi dress. Every Gala she attended since has landed her on the best-dressed list. See: "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in 2018, when Zendaya was a gilded Joan of Arc in custom Versace and a blunt bob. Or the 2019 "Camp: Notes on Fashion" Gala, when Zendaya payed homage to her Disney child star roots in a light-up Tommy Hilfiger gown resembling Cinderella's famed blue dress.
Zendaya's Met Gala prowess neared its peak at the 2024 installment, when she packed three outfit changes into a single evening. She arrived wearing midnight-blue Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano; took a second lap of the steps in Givenchy by Galliano plus a bouquet fascinator; and completed the night in a secret, third gown by Celia Kritharioti. Even traveling to the event required a rare archival piece: specifically, a pre-Gala vintage Galliano dress coated in butterflies and flowers for the "Garden of Time" dress code.
In a year without co-chairing duties, Zendaya was unlikely to squeeze multiple outfit changes into the evening. Still, her Met Gala red carpet photos are bound to make history again.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire. She is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, and emerging brands. In 8+ years as a journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from profiles on insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking brand collaboration news. She covers events like the Met Gala every year, and gets exclusive insight into red carpet looks through her column, The Close-Up.
Previously, Halie reported at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College.
