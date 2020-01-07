US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBES-ARRIVALS
Chris Hemsworth Donated a Million Dollars to Fight Australia's Bushfires and Asked Others to Help Too

"What we need is your support and your donations," Hemsworth said.

image
By Emily Dixon
Tourism Australia Campaign Preview
Don ArnoldGetty Images

Amid Australia's bushfire crisis, a growing host of celebrities have pledged donations to firefighters and organizations supporting those affected, including Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Lizzo, Pink, and Selena Gomez. This week, Chris Hemsworth joined the list of donors, contributing a staggering $1 million and urging his followers to pledge whatever they can.

In a frank Instagram video, Hemsworth said, "As you’re well aware, the bushfires in Australia have caused massive devastation. They continue to burn. There’s warmer weather on its way. We’re really still in the thick of it here. There’s plenty of challenging times ahead and still to come, so what we need is your support and your donations."

"I’m going to put forward a million dollars and I was hoping that all of you could contribute in any way, shape or form. Every dollar counts," he continued. "That money goes directly to the firefighters, the people on the front lines, the people who have suffered, the communities that have taken a hit and who are in desperate need of our support."

"I want to say a huge thank you to everybody who has sent all their well wishes and donations already. It is greatly appreciated in Australia," Hemsworth finished. "But dig deep, and lots of love, and we’ll keep pushing forward. Cheers."

In his Instagram bio, the actor linked to a list of charities and organizations accepting donations, including the Australian Red Cross, the St. Vincent de Paul Society, WWF Australia, the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, and Wildlife Warriors. There's also a centralized list of verified GoFundMe campaigns, if you'd like to donate more specifically. As Hemsworth said: If you can, dig deep.

