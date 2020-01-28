image
Lizzo’s Grammys Performance Was Inspired by an Idea She Had in High School

Lizzo was born to be a superstar.

image
By Emily Dixon
CBS's Coverage of The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards
CBS Photo ArchiveGetty Images

If, for some inexplicable reason, you need convincing that Lizzo was always destined for stardom, allow me to offer you some evidence: Her incredible opening performance at the Grammys (which she dedicated to Kobe Bryant) was inspired by a note she wrote back in high school. It might have taken an unjust amount of time for the artist to achieve the breakthrough she so desperately deserved—but it sounds like it was always on the cards.

For those who missed Lizzo's performance, you missed a lot: There was a full orchestra, ballerinas, a team of dancers, Lizzo's faithful flute (her name is Sasha, and she's on Instagram), and an outfit change from a glittering black ballgown to a futuristic neon bodysuit. And in a post on Instagram, the musician revealed the inspiration for the performance. "it all started with 4 words scribbled in my high school notebook: LIZZOs FANTASTIC TRAP ORCHESTRA. And the rest is history!" she wrote.

Recently, I found my 2009 high school planner, in which I'd written, "Watch Spaced!" And I did watch Spaced, so I guess Lizzo and I are kind of the same?

Lizzo won three Grammys—best pop solo performance for "Truth Hurts," best traditional R&B performance for "Jerome," and best urban contemporary album for Cuz I Love You. In her first acceptance speech, she paid further tribute to Bryant, before speaking about the enduring power of music.

"This whole week I’ve been lost in my problems, stressed out, and then in an instant, all of that can go away, and your priorities really shift," she said, as the LA Times reports. "And today, all of my little problems I thought were the biggest in the world were gone, and I realized that there’s people hurting right now."

"You guys create beautiful music. You guys create connectivity," she continued. "And as I’m speaking to all ... in this room, we need to continue to reach out. This is the beginning of making music that moves people again—making music that liberates people."

