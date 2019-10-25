Has there ever been a better surprise to wake up to of a Friday morning?! An instantly iconic collaboration has dropped, friends: Lizzo released a remix of her 2016 track 'Good As Hell,' featuring none other than Ariana Grande. I did not know how desperately I wanted—no, needed—this collab until it appeared before me!

Lizzo teased the drop on Instagram Live Thursday, offering fans one very big clue about who'd be appearing on the remix. "I'll give you a hint," she said, holding up a coffee cup. "If you can guess the size of this Starbucks drink, you will know what I'm talking about." And yes, the drink was a grande. Get it? Grande? Ariana Grande?

Lizzo then posted a snippet of the track on Instagram with the caption, "I GOT A BOTTLE OF TEQUILA AND A REMIX FOR YOU." And Grande did the same, writing, "the most fun...thank you @lizzobeeating for having me on this remix !! i love you, your energy and this record so so much."

In case you weren't already familiar with 'Good As Hell' (why not and where have you been?!), here's a quick overview: The track sees Lizzo sing to a friend in the aftermath of a breakup, hence the eternally quotable lyric, "If he don't love you anymore/Just walk your fine ass out the door."

Before Grande comes in, Lizzo sings:

Woo girl, need to kick off your shoes

Got to take a deep breath, time to focus on you

All the big fights, long nights that you been through

I got a bottle of tequila I been saving for you

Grande enters with a spoken "Thank God!" before singing her newly added verse:

Cause he better know my worth

There's so much that I deserve

But I ain't worried now

I'ma let my hair down

He been trying but not today

Now, if you'll excuse me: I need to call in sick, because I have an important track to listen to on repeat for 24 hours and it demands my full and undivided attention.

