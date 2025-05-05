Doechii Makes Her Met Gala Debut in a Louis Vuitton Suit Honoring Black Dandyism
While embodying a "student of hip-hop," the Swamp Princess delivered a sharp look.
Fresh off a whirlwind Paris Fashion Week, where Doechii transformed every star-studded front row into her personal runway, the Grammy-winning star has finally arrived at the 2025 Met Gala. For her highly anticipated debut, she completely devoured the ceremony’s dress code, “Tailored for You,” leaving not a single crumb behind.
While ascending the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s iconic steps, the “Anxiety” singer made jaws drop in a sharp Louis Vuitton suit that beautifully honored Black dandyism by way of pristine tailoring. Inspired to portray a “student of hip-hop,” Doechii’s symbolic look showcased a logo-embossed blazer adorned with padded shoulders, a massive burgundy bow attached to a crisp button-down shirt, and a pair of loose-fitting Bermuda shorts.
"It's one of the biggest nights in fashion, and for it to be so Black...I'm present, I'm here," she said before hitting the red carpet.
The Swamp Princess’s trusted stylist Sam Woolf artfully enhanced the intricate outfit with sleek socks and loafers for a preppy feel.
Makeup artist Dee Carrion powdered Doechii’s face with heavy pink blush and a dramatic smoky eye while making sure to exaggerate her look with face tape, a technique that has defined the star’s signature makeup style.
To complete her glam, hair stylist Malcolm Marquez assembled Doechii’s strands in a gorgeous afro, an undeniable nod to Black power and pride.
While this is Doechii’s first Met Gala, she’s no stranger to owning the red carpet. A couple of months ago at the Billboard’s Women in Music Awards, she embraced a free-spirited bohemian mood with a naked dress pulled from Donna Karan‘s Fall 2014 collection. Her sheer gown, stitched with a thigh-high slit and mixed-metal embellishments, delivered a high dose of drama. Woolf completed the look with sleek Manolo Blahnik strappy sandals and a vintage Fendi Baguette bag.
Just days earlier, Doechii also commanded attention at the GLAAD Media Awards in an incredible ensemble from Maison Margeila’s Spring 2024 collection. Styled by Woolf, the look featured an asymmetrical corset top and an ankle-grazing skirt, both deconstructed with frayed hemlines and undone topstitching. Doechii wrapped a string of measuring tape around her neck as a scarf and topped off her look with a pincushion bracelet and a pair of black-and-white Tabi shoes.
On her latest album, Alligator Bites Never Heal, Doechii sings, "Found a place to grow, I feel wonderful, found a place to bloom, I feel beautiful." While these lyrics speak to her artistic journey, they resonate just as deeply with her astonishing style evolution.
Lauren is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes trend reports, shopping pieces, and celebrity news stories. Prior to Marie Claire, Lauren worked for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE as a freelance editor with a specific focus on seasonal styles and coveted products. She also worked for Town & Country, where she developed a robust portfolio of fashion roundups and designer profiles.
Lauren graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in journalism. While attending Penn, Lauren contributed to the university's fashion magazine, The Walk, while also interning for Philadelphia Style Magazine and EveryStylishGirl.
When she’s not exploring the world of fashion, you can find Lauren sharpening her skills as a DJ, discovering new restaurants in New York City (she’s a foodie), and spending quality time with friends and family. Follow her along at @laurenktappan.
