Jamie Lynn Spears Speaks for the First Time About Daughter Maddie's Accident

image
By Jenny Hollander
Jamie Lynn Spears Visits Walt Disney World
HandoutGetty Images

Three years ago this February, the daughter of Zoey 101 star and country singer Jamie Lynn Spears, Maddie, suffered a devastating accident when the ATV Maddie was driving flipped into a pond, trapping then eight-year-old under the water. Spears and her husband Jamie Watson immediately dived into the water, but were unable to pull her out; the local ambulance service were able to get the little girl out and to a hospital. Maddie ultimately made a full recovery, but Spears has rarely spoken about the traumatic incident for the family.

In a candid Instagram post Sunday, Spears recalled the accident. "It started like most Sunday’s, going to church, visiting family, to suddenly trying to save my daughters life, to them taking her away, to us believing we had lost her forever, and it literally felt like the world stood still around me."

View this post on Instagram

3 years ago today, Super Bowl Sunday fell on February 5th, and I’ll never forget that, because it was the day my whole world stopped. It started like most Sunday’s, going to church, visiting family, to suddenly trying to save my daughters life, to them taking her away, to us believing we had lost her forever, and it literally felt like the world stood still around me. I have never spoken fully in detail about that day, and the events that followed, but what I will share is that God blessed us with a true miracle. Maddie not only stayed here with us, but she made a full recovery. I know so many of you prayed so hard for us, so I will never let this day pass without thanking each of you for every single prayer you said for us, and I hope you all know we do not take this huge blessing we were given for granted, because most are not as fortunate, and we are fully aware of that horrible and unfair fact. I am filled with gratitude today, and everyday, even on the bad days, because even those days are a gift, that so many others would give anything for just to have their loved ones back. Let’s all be thankful for the tiny miracles in our lives everyday, that we may take for granted, because it could all change in a second. Thank y’all for always being there for me and my family, we appreciate you and love you so much. #MiracleAnniversary

A post shared by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on

In a statement at the time, the local sheriff's department noted of the accident: "The ATV and child were instantly submerged in the water right before their eyes...The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV's safety netting. Within two minutes, Acadian Ambulance Services arrived and assisted in freeing the child from the cold waters."

Maddie was initially reported to be in critical condition. Thankfully, she began to recover, and was able to return to school a couple of months later. She even returned to playing sports, and the two paramedics who freed her attended her ninth birthday party. Spears wrote on Instagram in a now-deleted post: "The hardest milestone me and my family have ever faced was almost losing our beautiful Maddie, but thanks to God and the two angels in this picture we were able to celebrate Maddie turning 9 years old all together."

Wrote Spears on Instagram today: "I have never spoken fully in detail about that day, and the events that followed, but what I will share is that God blessed us with a true miracle. Maddie not only stayed here with us, but she made a full recovery."

