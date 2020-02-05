By now, you should be aware that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend love nothing more than a pop culture reenactment. Remember their stunning performances in their 2017 recreation of The Devil Wears Prada? Or the commitment with which they acted out Luigi's Mansion 3 last month? Well, the reigning monarchs of Twitter were at it again on Tuesday, this time turning their interpretative gifts to none other than 90 Day Fiancé.

First, some context. A new collection from Teigen's kitchenware line, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, has just dropped at Macy's; among the new items, a cutting board, complete with phone/tablet holder. You might recall a notorious fight between ill-fated 90 Day Fiancé couple Darcey Silva and Jesse Meester, which developed after Silva instructed Meester on the best way to cut a steak. That went down very badly with Meester:

So how do Chrissy, John, and Cravings by Chrissy Teigen come into this? Well, what better way to advertise a new cutting board than with a dramatic reenactment of a very dramatic cutting board-based moment? "Babe, you have to cut it on a bias. On a slant, so it stays juicy. Down, like a slant!" Teigen tells Legend, who's sawing at a steak. Legend, in response, slams down his knife and fork and storms outside, declaring, "I'm done. This is madness!" Teigen yells after him, "I worked in a restaurant!" Behold:

Teigen and Legend conclude their compelling short film with a moving exchange by the pool. "Hey babe, dinner's ready," Teigen says, to the displeasure of a pensive Legend. Then, the words that, if I were Legend, I'd insist were carved upon my gravestone: "Steak was supposed to be my thing." Breathtaking. Oscars all round.



