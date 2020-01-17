image
Chrissy Teigen and Her Assistant Made a 'Cheer'-Inspired Workout Video

image
By Katherine J Igoe
Impossible Foods Grocery Los Angeles Launch With "Pepper Thai" Teigen
Amanda EdwardsGetty Images
  • One of the biggest fans of the Netflix docuseries Cheer is Chrissy Teigen, who last night made her own "frantically working out" video with her assistant.
    • There was shouting about not "making mat," and it's pretty great.

        Happy Friday, and because I love you, I would like to share with you the funniest video of the week. No surprise: It's Chrissy Teigen, making her own version of the hit Netflix docuseries Cheer. She and her assistant Christine frantically attempting to exercise will leave you giggling through the weekend, so let me break it down for you.

        Captioning the video "when u don’t make mat" (if you have no idea what that means, it basically means to make the cut to compete, and it's what the series is about), the video is of Teigen sitting against the wall with her long legs in almost a full split—holy crap. Her assistant, frantically doing sit-ups, yells, "I need to make mat." "You're not gonna make mat," retorts Teigen. "SHUT UP!" screams her assistant, and then mutters something about Jerry (who is one of the characters on the show).

        Full disclosure: I have not watched Cheer yet (I know, I know, it's on my list of things to do this weekend!) so I don't know if they're reenacting a specific scene or just channeling the vibe of the show. Either way, it's amazing.

        Fans of Teigen and the show (including actor Bradley Whitford, of all people) rushed to the comments to talk about how much they, too, were obsessed with the show. Here's the video in all its amazing glory:

        View this post on Instagram

        when u don’t make mat @chrishimmm

        A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

        Earlier in the week, Teigen posted a fabulous photo of her as a cheerleader, saying, "i sucked at cheerleading almost as much as I sucked at doing my brows. Truly no idea how I made this team." Lies!!

        Chrissy, you're amazing.

