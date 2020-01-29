image
Today's Top Stories
1
And Now, a Word From the Future Voters of Iowa
image
2
Read 'Followers' With Us in February
image
3
Spring Dresses to Beat the Winter Blues
image
4
Found: The Best Night Cream for Your Skin Type
image
5
Blake Lively Made a Glam Return to the Red Carpet

Chrissy Teigen Just Acted Out 'Luigi's Mansion 3' on the Set of a Shoot

Teigen said she felt "sad and alone" after finishing the game.

image
By Emily Dixon
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Most fans of the Teigen-Legend household are probably aware of Chrissy Teigen's devotion to Luigi's Mansion 3, the Nintendo Switch game she speaks frequently about on Twitter. So really, it makes perfect sense that Teigen should perform a live-action interpretation of the game, brandishing a steamer at a cake stand filled with macarons to mimic Luigi vacuuming up ghosts. And it makes absolute sense that Teigen performed in a stately dining room, wearing a white feathered gown, as husband John Legend threw coins and notes for her to vacuum.

"that’s john throwing the coins and honestly no one on this fucking set understood what was happening," Teigen subsequently tweeted. Neither do I, Chrissy, but frankly, I thoroughly enjoyed it.

An additional very good tweet: A decent proportion of Teigen's followers appeared to believe the set (she didn't reveal what they were shooting) was, in fact, the Teigen-Legend family home. So she set them straight: "this is not my house. that isn't real food. how rich and old do u think we are," she tweeted.

Teigen thoroughly documented her emotional journey through Luigi's Mansion 3—back in December, she tweeted, "LUIGI’S MANSION 3 IS AN INCREDIBLE WORK OF ART," adding several days later, "having a rough time with piano boss on luigi’s mansion. I don’t need tips on how to beat him. I know what to do. He’s just a bitch."

And then, in January, the final instalment: "just finished luigi’s mansion 3. I feel sad and alone now." Evidently, she's not ready to let Luigi go just yet.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
image
Chrissy and John Had a Post-Grammys Dance Party
Sesame Workshop's 50th Anniversary Benefit Gala
Chrissy Remembers Refusing John's Breakup Attempt
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Annie Murphy Is Letting Go of Schitt's
image Katie Holmes Looked Like a Smoke Show Last Night
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits LEYF Stockwell Gardens Nursery & Pre-School Kate Put a Regal Spin on Casual Attire
The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits The National Portrait Gallery Workshop At Evelina London Children's Hospital Kate Middleton Served Breakfast to Kindergarteners
Premiere Of YouTube Originals' "Justin Bieber: Seasons" - Arrivals Justin and Hailey's Major Red Carpet PDA
image Claire Danes Doesn't Regret Turning Down 'Titanic'
Primary Ocasio-Cortez, New York, USA - 27 Jun 2018 Who Is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Partner?
image The Details of J. Lo and A. Rod's Upcoming Wedding
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Press Room Lizzo’s High School Grammys Inspiration
King George Day At Ascot Races Prince Andrew Hasn’t Talked to Epstein Prosecutors