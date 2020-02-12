First thing on Wednesday morning, you'd think that the number one thing I would be excited about would be coffee—but no! Wes Anderson dropped his trailer for his highly awaited The French Dispatch, and with it, he gave us Timothée Chalamet in a bathtub. Anderson may be a seven-time Oscar nominee for acclaimed works like The Grand Budapest Hotel and Moonrise Kingdom, but my man knows how to drop a thirst trap when I see it.

Obviously, the Internet had to freak out because 1) Timothée Chalamet, 2) Timothée Chalamet in a bathtub, and 3) Timothée Chalamet wearing a turban in a bathtub!

I have a lot of thoughts about this, and the wonderful world of Twitter does, too.

the french dispatch is rated R for graphic nudity. here is timothée nude in a bath. 1+1 = 2 i believe pic.twitter.com/5ktx6kj9f8 — liv (@interste11ars) February 11, 2020

just timmy yelping in a bathtub naked while wearing a turban on a loop pic.twitter.com/FDD1jLKPOL — g 🇦🇺☀ᵗʰᵉ ᵍⁱʳˡ ᶠʳᵒᵐ ᵖᵉʳᵗʰ (@theaussiegal_1) February 12, 2020

Me showing up on opening night for The French Dispatch to see Timmy’s bathtub scene pic.twitter.com/tYMbsgbrvJ — tyde (@natalieportmqn) February 11, 2020

oh to be frances mcdormand watching timothée in the bathtub — 𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑜𝑠𝑎𝑖𝑛𝑡 (@chalawy) February 12, 2020

So we’ll see @RealChalamet in the bathtub and THE FRENCH DISPATCH is rated R for graphic nudity? pic.twitter.com/fCxzDMX8JI — Dane McDonald (@TheDaneMcDonald) February 11, 2020

This is probably where we should deviate from Timmy in a bathtub and talk about the plot: The film will tell the story of the final issue of an American magazine that is published in the fictional French town of Ennui-sur-Blasé in the 20th century. The New Yorker recently spilled that the film is based on its history. Not only do we get Chalamet in a Wes Anderson film, but it'll also star Saoirse Ronan, Elisabeth Moss, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody, Frances McDormand and more. Yes, more!

I mean, this is the film industry's version of The Avengers, considering how many incredible actors and actresses are in the movie. Until the movie comes out on July 24, I'll be re-watching the trailer in anticipation.

