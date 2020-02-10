image
Timothée Chalamet Arrived at the Oscars In a Meme-Worthy Outfit

"I know Timothee Chalamet is not nominated but it is wrong to make him do valet parking."

image
By Bianca Rodriguez
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kevin MazurGetty Images

When Mr. Timothée Chalamet stepped onto the red carpet at the 92nd Academy Awards, he made a fashion statement that cannot escape my mind (or my Twitter feed, for that matter). The Little Women star showed up wearing a Prada navy blue Re-Nylon gabardine jacket with matching pants. A vintage Cartier brooch finished the outfit and he was set to present an award alongside Natalie Portman. Let's just say...the outfit did not disappoint.

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images

Regardless if this is giving you Paul Blart Mall Cop vibes or you swear you saw the valet guy at your favorite restaurant wear the same look, you have to admit that he's one of the few people that could pull it off.

Obviously, the internet had a lot to say about this because the 'fit was, well, it was interesting. Chalamet may have put on this outfit in preparation to present an award, but he really presented us with the Internet's next favorite meme. Here are some of our favorites:


This wasn't the first Oscars rodeo for the star. In 2018, he was nominated for Best Actor for Call Me By Your Name. He didn't win, but he is set to star in Wes Anderson's newest movie The French Dispatch, so perhaps 2021 will be his year.

And while you're still laughing at those memes, may I suggest watching this video of Margot Robbie getting photobombed by Chalamet? It'll make your week, month, year, and century.

