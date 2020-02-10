When Mr. Timothée Chalamet stepped onto the red carpet at the 92nd Academy Awards, he made a fashion statement that cannot escape my mind (or my Twitter feed, for that matter). The Little Women star showed up wearing a Prada navy blue Re-Nylon gabardine jacket with matching pants. A vintage Cartier brooch finished the outfit and he was set to present an award alongside Natalie Portman. Let's just say...the outfit did not disappoint.

Regardless if this is giving you Paul Blart Mall Cop vibes or you swear you saw the valet guy at your favorite restaurant wear the same look, you have to admit that he's one of the few people that could pull it off.

Obviously, the internet had a lot to say about this because the 'fit was, well, it was interesting. Chalamet may have put on this outfit in preparation to present an award, but he really presented us with the Internet's next favorite meme. Here are some of our favorites:

the way timothee chalamet abolished the class line by dressing like a gym teacher — hazal (@jjomarx) February 10, 2020

yeah let me get $20 on pump 3 pic.twitter.com/eo0ztYH9pz — meg! (@MlTCHARRY) February 10, 2020

Jess Mariano walked so Timothée could fix my Honda pic.twitter.com/11XuU32QTR — Caroline Moss (@CarolineMoss) February 10, 2020

This is so insulting. I know Timothee Chalamet is not nominated but it is wrong to make him do valet parking. pic.twitter.com/457KY5av8K — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) February 10, 2020

Here for the Succession prequel starring Timothée Chalamet as young Roman Roy pic.twitter.com/7tEpCUOg0I — Thrill Hill (@ThrillWHill) February 10, 2020

Timothée Chalamet will be working a shift as a janitor tonight at the Oscars! Good work Timothée! #Oscar2020 pic.twitter.com/dW44seQ9Ez — alex (@chalavelour) February 10, 2020

here you go timmy since you wanted to act like a sim #oscars pic.twitter.com/JFM005XqIN — marti (@wnterscldiers) February 10, 2020

This wasn't the first Oscars rodeo for the star. In 2018, he was nominated for Best Actor for Call Me By Your Name. He didn't win, but he is set to star in Wes Anderson's newest movie The French Dispatch, so perhaps 2021 will be his year.

And while you're still laughing at those memes, may I suggest watching this video of Margot Robbie getting photobombed by Chalamet? It'll make your week, month, year, and century.

And the #Oscars for the best photo-bomb goes to... Timothee Chalamet and Margot Robbie pic.twitter.com/DGRUDQNuRq — Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020

